Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Browse

School, sports ground, store - all within walking distance of housing plan

BL
By Ben Loughran
January 10 2024 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Plans for a 41-strong housing development in Spring Gully. Picture supplied.
Plans for a 41-strong housing development in Spring Gully. Picture supplied.

A 41-house development where a school, sports ground and general store are all located within a 10-minute walk has been unveiled for Spring Gully.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BL

Ben Loughran

journalist

WA boy in Bendigo, happy to be in Central Victoria.

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.