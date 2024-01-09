School, sports ground, store - all within walking distance of housing plan

A 41-house development where a school, sports ground and general store are all located within a 10-minute walk has been unveiled for Spring Gully.
The $13.5 million proposal, launched by Piermont Group Pty Ltd, would see a three-staged build of the properties at Retreat Road, to the south of the city centre.
The stages would see houses 22 to 40 build first. The second stage would then see the construction of houses one to 21 before the the final house - number 41 - is completed in stage three.
There will also need to be some earthworks done to the designated area and the demolition of an existing structure and sheds.
Part of the proposal references how this build would conform to the City of Greater Bendigo's planning policy of 10-minute neighbourhoods.
It refers to a planning concept which attempts to develop a network of attractive neighbourhoods that allow most people to access local facilities and services within a 10-minute walk or cycle from their home.
The subject site is located opposite Spring Gully Recreation Reserve and has a footpath network that connects to other local facilities and services within 10 minutes of the neighbourhood.
Also close to the site is the Spring Gully General Store, Shine Bright Spring Gully Kindergarten, Spring Gully Animal Hospital and Spring Gully Primary School.
The proposal states how developers believe that this housing build would adhere to the planning policy.
All of the homes will be one-storey that are architecturally designed with a mix of two and three-bedroom property-types.
To keep in line with a state government initiative, which seeks to make at least 10 per cent of houses in new large scale builds affordable, the developers believe this Spring Gully project is "reasonable, appropriate and compliant".
Part of the construction would see a communal open space provided to the east of the development including a picnic area, play area and putting green.
