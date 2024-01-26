Letters to the editor: Hargreaves Mall is 'disgusting'

Just wanted to say how disgusting the Bendigo Mall is.
Most of the shops are closed.
There is nothing at all nice about the Mall. It's actually a embarrassment. Imagine what tourist must think when they see it.
The council needs to have a good look at other towns and see how there malls look - for example Echuca, Shepparton, etc.
Their malls work even with traffic flowing through and attract many shoppers. I'm sure I'm not the only one who thinks the Mall needs to improve.
Here's a idea: ask the people of Bendigo what could be done to improve it.
Call me naive and cynical if you must, but one thing that constantly bothers me about party politics is the blatant need to win.
Often it looks like a need to win for wins sake, not for the sake of good policy.
And when I see an opposition member protesting loudly, I tend to assume they are feeling threatened because the government is on a winner.
A simple formula: squeal loudly, introduce an exaggerated mistruth and then try to find an expert to back your case.
The current tax changes are producing a classic example. It happens regardless of which party is in power or which is in opposition. I long for the day when policies are debated on values, fairness and equity, not political ambition.
The lack of action to address the cost-of-living crisis is evident.
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese's response to the situation, summoning his colleagues to Canberra for a caucus meeting two weeks before the parliamentary session resumes in February, is only window dressing.
It's a PR exercise costing almost $500,000 as hardworking families, living in the real world, suffer.
However, the Allan Labor Government is a glaring hindrance to any effective resolution of the crisis.
While Victorians bear the brunt of a housing crisis, skyrocketing energy prices, difficulty accessing a GP and record public school fees, Premier Allan seems more focused with squandering taxpayer funds on city projects than attending to the urgent needs of all Victorians.
The result is a Labor government that not only fails to address the crisis, but actively contributes to its deepening impact on the lives of hardworking Victorians.
The litany of poor decisions under Premier Allan, from the imposition of 53 new or increased taxes to the closure of the native timber industry and the ban on gas in new homes, paints a picture of a leader utterly out of touch with the challenges faced by everyday Victorians.
The distressing reality is laid bare in the Premier's own electorate of Bendigo, with a community of families camping in tents, while Melbourne major projects run billions of dollars over budget.
With a 47 per cent surge in calls to the Debt Helpline across the state, it is a direct consequence of Premier Allan's mismanagement and inability to grasp the severity of the cost-of-living crisis her government has created.
Despite the desperate cries for help from those suffering under the weight of her government's disastrous policies, Premier Allan remains ignorant to pleas for assistance.
A Canberra talk fest won't fix the problem.
And sadly in this state, Premier Allan can't manage money, can't manage projects and can't manage to provide any relief for struggling Victorians.
