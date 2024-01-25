Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Browse

8000 Bendigonian's tax cuts to be smaller, including Lisa Chesters'

Tom O'Callaghan
By Tom O'Callaghan
January 25 2024 - 6:10pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lisa Chesters says 88 per cent of Bendigo taxpayers would get a tax cut under a new reform plan. Picture by Darren Howe
Lisa Chesters says 88 per cent of Bendigo taxpayers would get a tax cut under a new reform plan. Picture by Darren Howe

Lisa Chesters has a message for the 8000 people in who might get less tax back in her Bendigo electorate under a new tax plan.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom O'Callaghan

Tom O'Callaghan

Journalist

I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.