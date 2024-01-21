Alleged thief chased by property owner minutes after torching car

A rural property owner has given chase to an alleged thief who made off with his car just minutes after setting fire to a vehicle he had stolen earlier.
The alleged car thief, Connor Mulcahy, 29, appeared from jail at the Ballarat Magistrates' Court on Thursday to apply for bail, facing several charges of car theft.
Police alleged Mulcahy was involved in a spree of offending in the Maryborough and Carisbrook area between November 28 and December 3, 2023.
The first incident was said to have happened between the night of November 28 and morning of November 29, when Mulcahy was accused of stealing a Hyundai i30 from an address in Maryborough.
On the night of December 1, 2023, Mulcahy was further alleged to have broken-in the garage door at another Maryborough address, rummaging through two unlocked vehicles and learning without taking anything.
Mulcahy was then alleged to have moved down to another house on the same street and broken into a Ford Ranger parked outside, taking an envelope with $400 cash inside.
After rummaging through more cars, police alleged Mulcahy moved across to another nearby street, where he broke into an unlocked Subaru Outback and took a stubbie holder, Oakley sunglasses and $20 in coins.
The second set of alleged offending was said have taken place on December 2, 2023 about 5.30am, when Mulcahy was alleged to have stolen a Holden Commodore from an Outtrim Street address in Maryborough.
Mulcahy was alleged to have dumped the Commodore after noticing the car's owner following him in another vehicle.
At 9.30pm on the same night, Mulcahy was then alleged to have driven the previously stolen Hyundai i30 from Outtrin Street to Alma-Bowenvale Road.
Police accused Mulcahy of dumping the Hyundai and setting it on fire.
After the vehicle caught fire, the accused then allegedly moved to a property a short walk from the burning Hyundai and stole a 1991 Holden Statesman parked at the address.
The car's owner alleged noticed Mulcahy taking off in the Statesman, and followed him in another vehicle.
The man stopped giving chase after seeing the Hyundai burning close to his property.
Mulcahy was arrested in Carisbrook on December 3, 2023, after allegedly breaking into a home and stealing jewellery, watches and antique coins.
Police found Mulcahy in the outstanding Statesman and arrested him.
At Thursday's hearing the court heard Mulcahy, who had a 53-page criminal history, had been placed at the scene of each alleged incident using mobile phone tower data.
Mulcahy's lawyer Laura Buckby said her client had a desire to be free as he and his partner were expecting a child in early April.
Ms Buckby argued the birth of the child would act as a "protective factor" for Mulcahy, who would stay away from reoffending to be free and provide for his newborn.
The lawyer also drew into question the strength of the police's case against Mulcahy, and said there were "triable" issues with some of the charges.
Magistrate Guillaume Bailin dismissed the "protective factor" of Mulcahy's expected child.
The magistrate said Mulcahy had still allegedly committed the crimes despite knowing a baby was on the way, and therefore didn't believe its birth would deter Mulcahy from reoffending.
Mulcahy's bail was denied, to reappear in court on February 1.
