Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Browse

'Help us': shire pleads with PM to save nation's 'most disadvantaged town'

DC
By David Chapman
Updated January 4 2024 - 12:21pm, first published 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The annual New Year's Day highland gathering parade and athletics event is a bright spot in the otherwise struggling town of Maryborough. Picture by Enzo Tomasiello
The annual New Year's Day highland gathering parade and athletics event is a bright spot in the otherwise struggling town of Maryborough. Picture by Enzo Tomasiello

Maryborough's description as "one of the whitest and most disadvantaged towns in Australia" has led the local council to plead directly to the Prime Minister for help.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DC

David Chapman

Deputy editor

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.