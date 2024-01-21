Boulders installed outside of Daylesford beer garden fatal crash site

Protective boulders have been installed at the site of a fatal crash which left five people dead and six injured in Daylesford.
The Hepburn Shire Council installed the rocks along the side of the Royal Hotel's beer garden, after the tragic crash on November 5, 2023.
A 66-year-old man from Mount Macedon was driving a white BMW SUV, which mounted a kerb in Albert Street, ploughing into the lawn area of the hotel beer garden where patrons were seated.
A 38-year-old Tarneit man, his 11-year-old son and a Point Cook couple died at the scene follow the fatal 2023 crash, while a nine-year-old child of the Point Cook couple died later in hospital.
The boulders will act as barriers for vehicles coming down towards the Midland Highway intersection from Albert Street.
Hepburn Shire mayor Brian Hood said the boulders were a temporary safety measure put in by the council as they plan a long-term solution.
"It is a response to community concerns," Cr Hood said.
"As well as doing our own investigation we will consider what the authorities will recommend as well."
The mayor said he would "not speculate" on what may replace the boulders but said the council would undergo community consultation about what the site could look like in the future.
"We want to move at a reasonable pace, but we don't want to rush anything," Cr Hood said.
Cr Hood also said the council would begin engaging the community on whether or not a memorial would be built at the site.
He said the council was undecided on whether or not a memorial would be built, and that there were "two schools of thought" as to the sensitivities on a possible tribute to those who died.
"There would be cultural issues there, there would be sensitivities about what we might do in the long-term," Cr Hood said.
Police have since pressed charges against the driver of the white BMW SUV, 66-year-old William Swale.
Swale was granted bail at the Melbourne Magistrates' Court on December 15, after his family put down a $250,000 surety for his release.
He is due to face the Ballarat Magistrates' Court for a case conference on April 18.
The matter was also brought before the Victorian Coroners' Court, as part an initial directions hearing into the coronial investigation.
The matter will likely return to the Coroners' Court after police investigation of the matter has been finalised.
