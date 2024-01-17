Bendigo Advertiser
Man charged over Echuca crash which killed two, including child

Updated January 18 2024 - 9:59am, first published 9:02am
Police at the scene of the crash in Echuca on Sunday, Janaury 14. Picture by Darren Howe
An Echuca man who survived a fatal crash which killed two passengers, an 11-year-old boy and 26-year-old woman, has been charged with dangerous driving.

