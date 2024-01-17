Man charged over Echuca crash which killed two, including child

An Echuca man who survived a fatal crash which killed two passengers, an 11-year-old boy and 26-year-old woman, has been charged with dangerous driving.
The crash occurred on Sunday, January 14 just after 12.30pm on the Murray Valley Highway.
Police believed the car came off the road, struck a tree and burst into flames.
Despite efforts to save them, the 26-year-old Moama woman and 11-year-old Echuca boy died at the scene.
The driver was airlifted to hospital.
Major Collision Investigation Unit detectives have charged the 23-year-old man with two counts of dangerous driving causing death.
He has been bailed to appear at Echuca Magistrates' Court on 23 January.
