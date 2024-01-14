Woman and child dead after tragic Sunday afternoon crash in Echuca

UPDATED, 9.45pm: A child has died following a tragic crash in Echuca on Sunday, January 14.
Police confirmed an 11-year-old Echuca boy and a 26-year-old Moama woman died in the crash, which occurred at about 12.45pm.
The woman was pronounced dead at the scene while the boy was treated, but died as a result of his injuries.
The driver, a 23-year-old Echuca man, was airlifted to hospital and was in a stable condition.
The man was assisting police with their enquiries.
Police said the exact circumstances surrounding the crash were yet to be determined and detectives from the Major Collision Investigation Unit were investigating.
EARLIER: One person has died while two people, including a child, have been airifted to hospital following a single vehicle crash in Echuca on Sunday, January 14.
Emergency services were called to the incident at the Murray Valley Highway at about 12.45pm.
Police believe the vehicle was travelling along the highway before it left the road and struck a tree near Mt Terrick Road just after 12.30pm.
There were three people in the car, which subsequently caught fire.
A passenger has died while the driver and a child were airlifted to hospital in critical conditions.
According to Victoria Police, the exact circumstances surrounding the crash were yet to be determined at this stage and Major Collision Investigation Unit detectives would investigate.
The Murray Valley Highway remains closed between Warren Street and Stratton Road.
Anyone with information was urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
There have been seven lives lost on Victorian roads in 2024, according to Victoria Police's provisional lives lost tally.
MORE TO COME
