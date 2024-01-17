Man found dead in river after search by airwing and SES crews

Police have found the body of a man in a river after a search involving the air wing and SES.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
Officers found the man at 11pm on January 16 in the Murray River.
They have not released details of what happened but are not treating the death as suspicious.
Police plan to prepare a report for the coroner.
The man - aged in his early 30s - was last seen at his Echuca home on Sunday, January 14.
Police launched a public information campaign and began a search in the hope of finding him.
It is the second time central Victorian officers have confirmed a death linked to a water way in two days.
They were called to Campbells Creek near Castlemaine on Tuesday, January 16 to a man in a dam.
The man died at the scene and police were not treating it as suspicious.
For help at any time contact Lifeline on 13 11 14. People can also text on 0477 13 11 14 or chat online at lifeline.org.au/crisis-chat
People can contact Beyond Blue on 1300 224 636 or visit the website to chat with someone online.
If life is in danger, call Triple Zero on 000.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.