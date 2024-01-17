Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Browse

Man found dead in river after search by airwing and SES crews

Tom O'Callaghan
By Tom O'Callaghan
Updated January 17 2024 - 12:25pm, first published 12:16pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police officers at the scene of an incident. Picture is a file photo by Jim Aldersey
Police officers at the scene of an incident. Picture is a file photo by Jim Aldersey

Police have found the body of a man in a river after a search involving the air wing and SES.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom O'Callaghan

Tom O'Callaghan

Journalist

I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.