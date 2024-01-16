Man dies after being found in central Victorian dam

A man has died after being found drowning in a dam in Campbells Creek on Tuesday, January 16.
Emergency services were called to a residence on Stephen Street after the local 76-year-old was found in the dam just after 12.20pm.
According to Victoria Police, the man died at the scene.
A map of the area shows several dams attached to properties on the street.
A report was being prepared for the coroner and the death was not being treated as suspicious.
