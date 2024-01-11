Prince Frederik wore a hairnet and patted dogs during his Castlemaine visit

June Purdy was driving to Castlemaine to lock eyes with Danish Crown Prince Frederik. Then she looked in her rear mirror.
"The crown prince's motorcade was coming along behind me," Ms Purdy said.
"They were waving me on and I pulled over so they could go ahead ... I didn't want to cause an accident."
It was November 24, 2011 and Frederik had travelled up the Calder to tour Don KR Castlemaine's new $300 million plant.
Ms Purdy, who lived in Bendigo, was one of the 20 or so people who waited for him at the factory's front.
Then the soon-to-be King of Denmark walked out, "a humble, shy guy" who seemed genuinely happy to meet those waiting, Ms Purdy said.
"I just shook his hand and he had a lovely smile ... and I said 'god bless you' ... and that's about everything I remember from the encounter," she said.
Well, almost everything. It was then that Frederik turned to Suzie, a miniature poodle resting in Ms Purdy's arms, and gave her a pat.
"He patted Suzie and was very lovely and gracious," Ms Purdy said.
"And I said to [Suzie] 'here you little pound dog, here's your future king."
Crown Prince Frederik will be crowned as King of Denmark on January 14 after the abdication of his mother, Queen Margrethe.
A self proclaimed royalist, Ms Purdy was born in 1954 - the same year Queen Elizabeth II went to Australia for the first time.
"So [royals] have always been a part of my life and part of my parents and grandparents' life," she said.
"In their homes they always had a picture of the queen and surprisingly enough, I've got a flag that says 'God, save King Charles' in my room as we speak."
"And I think we are very blessed in Australia and to be part of the Commonwealth and to have the monarchy."
Frederik's Australian connection, through his Hobart native wife Mary, Crown Princess of Denmark, made their encounter extra special, Ms Purdy said.
"I watched their wedding on TV ... and obviously he has a strong connection with Australia because of Mary," she said.
"So I am sure he would think that he had a positive experience when he came to [Castlemaine] ... because I think they did receive a lovely welcome here."
Princess Mary will become the first Australian-born Queen of a European monarchy on Sunday.
