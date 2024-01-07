Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Browse

Brilliant Nathan Jack drive lands Max Delight Bendigo Pacing Cup success

By Kieran Iles
Updated January 7 2024 - 1:48pm, first published 11:16am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nathan Jack steers Max Delight to a thrilling Group 1 Bendigo Pacing Cup victory at Lord's Raceway on Saturday night, staving off a fierce challenge from Serg Blanco. Picture by Stuart McCormick
Nathan Jack steers Max Delight to a thrilling Group 1 Bendigo Pacing Cup victory at Lord's Raceway on Saturday night, staving off a fierce challenge from Serg Blanco. Picture by Stuart McCormick

A BRILLIANT tactical drive by Nathan Jack aboard Max Delight saw the pair combine to take out the Group 2 Garrards Horse and Hound Bendigo Pacing Cup (2650m) at Lord's Raceway on Saturday night.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.