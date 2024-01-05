Tormey aiming to capitalise on momentum on Bendigo Pacing Cup night

FRESH from a brilliant 2023 season in the sulky, Ellen Tormey is hoping Kosimo can recapture his best form in Saturday night's Group 2 Bendigo Pacing Cup at Lord's Raceway.
There are promising signs for the Julie Douglas-trained seven-year-old, who looks to have recovered, after struggling to adapt to the conditions up north during last month's Inter Dominion series.
Driven by Jack Laugher in his first run back in Victoria, Kosimo made up plenty of ground after being last on the turn at Bendigo on December 30, finishing sixth behind his in-form stablemate Earl Of Pembroke.
Tormey, who has not driven the son of Major Bronski since his fourth place finish in the Yarra Valley Pacing Cup in November 2022, is encouraged by the run.
"Jack was really happy with him last week and said he was going as good as was before he went away," she said.
"When he went up to Queensland, I don't think he handled the heat very well and he got a bit sick, but last week he was back to what he was.
"He always needs luck, but he has been competitive in these sorts of races.
"I'm not sure he can win, but he's definitely a place chance."
Kosimo, a winner of nine of 88 career starts and placed 41 times, has been ultra-competitive in a spate of recent cups, finishing third at Swan Hill and fourth once again in last year's edition of the Yarra Valley Pacing Cup.
Those cup efforts came on the back of a stirring city win at Melton in October.
The other, Our Vincent Can Gogh ($21), has stormed into contention following a brilliant Echuca Pacing Cup victory on New Year's Day.
The speedy four-year-old, to be driven by Laugher, has answered almost every challenge thrown his way over the past three months, in what Tormey views as an exciting development for the Strathfieldsaye-based stable.
"He's a nice horse. I drove him a couple of starts ago and he did a good job," she said.
"In the Echuca Cup, it was a case of whoever got to the top early was going to be hard to beat and Jack got there first. It was his race to lose after that.
"It's still a massive step-up, but he's come on leaps and bounds."
Our Vincent Can Gogh is but one of several top chances in the race, according to Tormey, with tactics expected to be crucial.
"Serg Blanco is a proven cups horse and has got the draw," she said.
"He's got enough gate speed that he can probably decide to hand up to whoever he wants, so he's going to get the good trip.
"Corravally Star is airborne, but does look to be a better fence horse at this stage, but he was hitting the line nicely last time.
"It's actually a very even field. They are all nice horses, it's just going to come down to how the race is run and who gets the right trip."
Tormey's last drive in the Bendigo Pacing Cup came last year aboard the recently retired Bernie Winkle, who despite his $151 odds, finished the best placed of the Douglas stable's three runners in the race in sixth.
Rick Reilly was ninth and Torrid Saint 11th.
On Bernie Winkle, Tormey said she was proud to see him bow out a winner, after the much-loved pacer posted his 65th and final career victory at Mildura on November 21.
Forty two of those wins were at Mildura.
"He was a pleasure to drive and I don't think someone will fill his shoes to the extent that he did, but there are plenty of horses that will go around for the stable," she said.
"He did his job and you couldn't expect much more from him.
"It was great to go out on a winning note."
A Bendigo Pacing Cup drive and the chance to build some early season momentum for Tormey follow a stellar 2023 season.
The 33-year-old finished third in the Victorian driver's premiership on 158 wins, behind only the runaway winner James Herbertson (252) and Chris Alford (181).
It was her fourth straight career-best season following hauls of 133 in 2022, 119 in 2021 and 91 in 2019-20.
As is her nature, Tormey is taking success in her stride.
"I can't complain because at one stage there I thought I'd struggle to get to 100, so to get to where I did was pretty good," she said.
"I had a really good end of the season, which helped. Sometimes you have a quiet month and then all your horses get all the luck and get the right draws.
"I was lucky to be getting on horses that were ready to win."
Tormey, who will have four drives on Saturday night, will be aiming for something special on the Douglas-trained mare Niki Nah Nah in the race following the cup.
The four-year-old daughter of Captaintreacherous is chasing six straight wins.
But she will need some luck, after drawing the inside of the second line.
"She just keeps doing what she has to do, but she has the worst draw she could possibly get," Tormey said.
"It's her toughest test to date, but she keeps getting the job done.
"It will be interesting to see, but she could still go really well and get beat with the draw over the short (trip)."
