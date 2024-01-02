'Oh golly': Bendigo woman's lottery win makes her an overnight millionaire

A Bendigo woman is one of four Victorians to have entered the year as a newly minted multi-millionaire after the weekend's TattsLotto draw.
She is one of the 13 lucky people to come away with a division one winning entry with each person pocketing an incredible $2,307,692.31.
The local woman discovered her win during her New Year's Eve breakfast coffee after receiving a call from an official at The Lott.
"Oh my god! Oh my god! Oh golly!" she told the staff member.
"I was just having a morning cuppa out in the sun.
"This is the perfect Christmas present."
The woman said she was glad there were 13 winners sharing the prize otherwise, "I'd have a heart attack".
In the call with the official she said she was surprised she had not burst into tears or screamed, before adding, "I'll do that after the call!"
"I'm not sure exactly what I'll do with the prize just yet, but this will just be such a massive boost heading into 2024."
The woman's 50-game QuickPick was purchased online, and she joined a Brighton mum and a Footscray man who used the numbers his dad used to play.
The Footscray Lotto owner who sold the man his ticket, Cynthia Lam, said she thought she was dreaming when she first heard her outlet had sold a division one winning ticket.
"We are so pleased that someone won division one from our store," Ms Lam said.
"It's a nice reminder to buy local and support small businesses. You never know; one day, it could be you."
Lottery officials have been unable to contact the fourth Victorian division one winner who purchased their entry in Hampton.
TattsLotto said they created 176 millionaires across the country in 2023, with 303 division one winning entries that collectively won more than $436 million.
They also said Australia's Official Lotteries contributed more than $1.6 billion via state lottery taxes and donations to help community initiatives, such as hospitals, health research, disaster relief and education.
For information on safe gambling, visit: thelott.com/about/responsible-play
