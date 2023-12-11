Kangaroo Flat lotto winner to buy a house with $989,000 division one prize

A brand-new family home is about to become the reality for a Kangaroo Flat woman after she landed a life-enhancing $989,000 win in the weekend's TattsLotto draw.
She was one of two winning entries from Bendigo in an extraordinary weekend of luck in the city.
The other successful ticket was a syndicate involving 10 people.
Each division one winning entry scored the prize of $989,296.72 for TattsLotto draw 4423, which was drawn on Saturday, December 9.
The long-time Kangaroos Flat player acknowledged the winning news brought along an unexpected side-effect - a night of no sleep.
"Oh, thank you so much. I couldn't believe it," she laughed when an official from The Lott relayed the winning news on the morning of December 11.
"We were out most of yesterday and we didn't get home until late.
"I decided to check my TattsLotto ticket right before bed. It flipped my night completely upside down. I was in so much shock that I couldn't sleep at all.
"I rang my daughter immediately and she thought it was a scam.
"It's going to take a while to wrap my head around it all.
"I've been renting for a very long time and have always wanted to buy a house.
"It will be the first thing I'll do with the prize."
Her winning 24-game QuickPick was purchased at Champions Lotto Kangaroo Flat.
Store manager Owen Armston said his team were thrilled to have sold their second division one winning entry in less than three months.
"That's such great news," he said.
"We're so happy for our winner and we hear she would like to buy a house with her prize. It's lovely to hear it's gone to someone who needs it most.
"We've had two division one wins in close succession and our team can't get over it. We sold a winning store syndicate on October 21 and it really has kicked off the big wins.
"This is our fifth division one winning entry in six years, and I can imagine there will be many more to come in 2024."
The 10-member syndicate winners are also in for a merry Christmas and bright start to the new year.
In addition to the $989,296.72 division one prize, the group's marked System 10 entry also won division three 24 times, division four 90 times and division six 80 times - bolstering their total prize to $1,013,752.42.
Each syndicate member receives a share worth $101,375.24.
The syndicate entry was bought at White Hills Amcal Pharmacy where owner Sanjay Jhaveri said he and his team were on cloud nine.
"It's such wonderful news, so exciting," he said.
"It's been a long time coming since we've sold a division one winning entry and we're so pleased we were able to fit one in right before Christmas.
"This syndicate has been on-going every Saturday and it's called 'Saturday TattsLotto' - very straight to the point, and we're glad the 10 customers who purchased shares won big with it.
"Christmas will be extraordinary for all of them, and their wish-lists will be sorted."
The Lott spokesperson Anna Hobdell said some syndicate members held unregistered entries and might have yet to discover their winning news.
"We'll be reaching out to those syndicate members who registered their entries, however, there are some who hold unregistered entries and may not yet know they're part of this winning group," she said.
"If you bought a share in a syndicate for the weekend's TattsLotto draw, today's the day to check it.
"If you discover you're holding a winning share, call The Lott on 131 868 to start the prize claim process."
The winning numbers in TattsLotto draw 4423 on December 9, 2023 were 11, 44, 9, 25, 33 and 32, while the supplementary numbers were 2 and 20.
Across Australia, there were five division one winning entries in TattsLotto draw 4423 - three in Victoria and one each in Queensland and Western Australia.
