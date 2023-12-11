Bendigo Advertiser
Kangaroo Flat lotto winner to buy a house with $989,000 division one prize

DC
By David Chapman
December 11 2023 - 1:30pm
White Hills Amcal Pharmacy staff Sue Pope, Shaylee Reddin-Jowett and Sanjay Jhaveri celebrate selling the division one-winning ticket. Picture supplied.
A brand-new family home is about to become the reality for a Kangaroo Flat woman after she landed a life-enhancing $989,000 win in the weekend's TattsLotto draw.

David Chapman

