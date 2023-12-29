Road fatalities double in Bendigo for 2023 as toll nears 15-year high

Twice as many people have been killed in road accidents in the Greater Bendigo area in 2023 than last year as the statewide toll creeps towards a 15-year high.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
The statistic comes as police remain tight-lipped about a weeks-long investigation into a horrific head-on collision as central Victoria reels from a year of deaths on the roads.
A 59-year-old Bendigo man was killed when a truck and car collided, sparking a fire on the Calder Alternative Highway on December 18.
The man was one of eight people killed in the Greater Bendigo area in the year encompassing 2022's New Year's Eve weekend, TAC crash statistics show.
That was double the number killed throughout 2022 and marked a return to a number of deaths not seen since 2019, the year before the COVID-19 pandemic began.
Four of those who died in 2023 were in head-on collisions including the man and woman whose silver hatchback crashed with both a truck and a ute north of Bendigo in November.
CFA volunteers from Goornong were among the first emergency responders on scene.
"Our hearts go out to all involved," brigade captain Jamie Francis said in a post on Facebook at the time.
Police later said the two people who died appeared to have recently arrived in Australia from Bangladesh.
Others who died included a 60-year-old motorcyclist from Myers Flat who died on the Loddon Valley Highway and a 69-year-old Bendigo woman air-lifted to hospital with life-threatening injuries after being hit by a car in Ligar Street, Kennington in July.
The 47-year-old driver stopped at the scene.
The rest of central Victoria witnessed 16 deaths on the roads including six in Echuca's Campaspe Shire, three further west in Loddon Shire and three in Kyneton's Macedon Ranges Shire. Buloke Shire had three and Gannawarra on.
Castlemaine's Mount Alexander Shire escaped with zero deaths, as did Maryborough's Central Goldfields Shire.
Police have launched a last-ditch effort to ensure the provisional road toll, which currently sits at 296 lives lost on Victorian roads for 2023, does not go over the 300 lives lost in 2008.
"If you're planning on having a drink to celebrate the new year, don't drive - leave the car at home, arrange a designated driver, and utilise alternative transport," NYE police commander Craig Peel said.
The last thing we want to see is someone getting behind the wheel while impaired and not make it home."
The road safety blitz will continue on New Year's Day, with police strongly advising those celebrating the new year to re-think getting behind the wheel.
Officers will also target New Year's Eve celebrations and said anyone caught using illegal fireworks could face up to 15 years' jail and substantial fines.
"Expect to see us at major events, public transport hubs and on major arterials, bringing in the new year right alongside the community," NYE Police Commander Craig Peel said.
Those travelling to Melbourne can expect transit police at Bendigo railway station, as well as all other regional hubs and 212 metro stations.
Patrols will also span to the water and skies with the Air Wing and Water Police Squad to be deployed.
Those driving can expect to see Highway Patrol drug and alcohol testing right across Bendigo as part of Operation Roadwise.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.