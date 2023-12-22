Last weekend before Christmas? Take a look at some of what's on in Bendigo

Are you excited for Christmas? It is only three sleeps until the big day but who is keeping count?
Here is your comprehensive guide of what's happening in our region. Our What's On section is for community and not-for-profit groups to advertise their events. Any advertisements in this section are FREE to place and FREE to read. Advertisements that are emailed to the Bendigo Advertiser will also be placed in Saturday's Weekender as well as being listed online. To submit a notice or for more information, please contact us on: Email: addynews@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone 5434 4470.
It just would not be Christmas without one last carols event. This time the Eaglehawk Presbyterian Church are holding the event for all who wish to get one more singing session in before Christmas. The event starts at 5pm with a sausage sizzle and jumping castle which will be followed by the carols and later supper at 7pm. Where: Eaglehawk Presbyterian Church When: December 24, 5pm onwards.
The Mason boys are getting ready to rock Bendigo with Southern cross country rock this weekend. The Mason Boys are taking to the stage from 8:30pm with special guests. Where: 135 King Street, The Golden Vine Hotel When: December 23.
Free Palestine Central Victoria are hosting a vigil for the thousands of Palestinian people killed in the ongoing Israel-Gaza war. They are going to come together, fly kites, share thoughts, and talk about ways we can honour the lives lost by ensuring they are not forgotten. People are being encouraged to bring signs and white kites. Where: Jaara Park at the corner of Mostyn and Barker streets, Castlemaine. When: December 24 starting at 12pm.
The Bendigo Showgrounds Market is held nearly every Sunday and is one of the biggest weekly markets in country Victoria. This family-friend market will include a huge range of new and used goods, food, coffee and fresh produce. For further information, phone 5444 4646 or email market@bendigoshowgrounds.com.au Where: Bendigo Prince of Wales Showgrounds, Holmes Road, Bendigo. When: Every Sunday, 8.30am to 2pm.
Castlemaine farmers market has kicked it up a notch from your average market, displaying some of the finest produce from across the region. You'll find local cheeses, meats, fruits and much more at this family friendly event. Where: Alongside Castlemaine Market Building, Mostyn Street, Castlemaine. When: The first Sunday of each month, 9am to 1pm (except January).
Pick up some goods made with love this week at Kangaroo Flat's Handmade Market. The market is held monthly to showcase the creative people in and around Central Victoria, with a motto of 'if you bake it, if you grow it, you can sell it', this market is filled with handcrafted, handmade and homegrown goods. Prepare yourself for a day full of treats. For further information, visit thehandmademarketbendigo.com Where: Rotary Park, Kangaroo Flat, opposite APCO service station. When: The first Saturday of every month, 9am to 2pm.
