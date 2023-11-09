Swap meet returns, Diwali to light up Bendigo | What's on

Empty diary? It won't be once you get to the bottom of this list. Here is your comprehensive guide of what's happening in our region. Our What's On section is for community and not-for-profit groups to advertise their events. Any advertisements in this section are FREE to place and FREE to read. Advertisements that are emailed to the Bendigo Advertiser will also be placed in Saturday's Weekender as well as being listed online. To submit a notice or for more information, please contact us on: Email: addynews@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone 5434 4470
The Indian Association of Bendigo and Eaglehawk Community House are hosting a 2023 Children Diwali Mela (Festival). The Festival is a non-alcohol, family event and will feature cultural activities: lion dance, kids play zone, face painting, rock painting, balloon twisting, painting, music, arts, crafts, free giveaways. Entry to the Festival is free. however tickets must be booked at trybooking.com/events/landing/1136851. When: Saturday, 11 November from 2pm to 5pm. Where: Eaglehawk Community House, 19 Bright Street, Eaglehawk.
Introducing Enlighten, an immersive light experience that transforms the Great Stupa of Unviersal Compassion's Peace Park into a unique lightscape. The next Enlighten celebrates the Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights. It symbolises the spiritual "victory of light over darkness, good over evil, and knowledge over ignorance". The Great Stupa is celebrating with illumination, offerings, prayers and entertainment for the whole family. Visit stupa.org.au/enlighten. When: Saturday, November 11, 6.30pm to 9.30pm. Where: The Great Stupa of Universal Compassion.
The Bendigo National Swap Meet is one of Australia's largest swap meets. It has been held in Bendigo every year since 1975. Featuring over 1700 sites, 4WD display, barn finds and survivor car display, die-cast models and toys. Tickets are only available at the gate. Saturday $15, Sunday $5, Children under 15 free when accompanied by an adult. When: Saturday, November 11 from 6am and Sunday, November 12 from 7am. Where: Bendigo Showgrounds, Holmes Road. Note: The car show component of the Swap Meet will not be going ahead for 2023.
Buy fresh, regional produce directly from the region's farmers including seasonal fruit, vegetables and herbs, meat, bread, cheese, wine, olives, eggs, baked goods and cakes, dumplings and more. When: Saturday, November 11 9am to 12.30pm. Where: Dai Gum San Precinct
Kicking off on 11 November, YAPENYA 2023 is a week-long celebration of events and experiences showcasing Dja Dja Wurrung's rich culture and heritage. Join a guided tour, view contemporary Aboriginal art, support First Nations businesses, and learn more about Dja Dja Wurrung People, their history and culture. Visit djadjawurrung.com.au/galka-our-organisation/yapenya for details. When: Saturday, November 11 to Saturday, November 18. Where: Various locations.
Anh Doh's stage show takes his book the Happiest Refugee a step further, combining stand-up comedy with real life stories, photos and filmed pieces to retell his amazing story. Doh delves deep into his own life's joys and sorrows, the result is an unforgettable night at the theatre that leaves an audience uplifted and quite simply experiencing happiness. Tickets here. When: March 20, 2024, 7:30pm Where: Ulumbarra Theatre, 10 Gaol Rd, Bendigo VIC 3550.
Go see Bendigo Art Gallery's newest exhibit Essays on Earth. The exhibition celebrates the work of renowned painter and printmaker John Wolseley and multi-disciplinary artist Brodie Ellis, arranged with themes from internationally celebrated poet Paul Kane's series of verse essays Earth, Air, Water, Fire. When: Until January 14, 2024. Where: Bendigo Art Gallery, 42 View St, Bendigo
Let's get dancing. Free admission, everyone welcome. CD music, door prizes and supper provided. Contact joykentish@gmail.com. When: Saturday, November 11, 7.30pm to 11pm. Where: Spring Gully Hall.
Go back in time and have fun learning rock 'n' roll dancing with Rockin' '50s Rock 'n' Roll Club. Five week basic dance lessons, no partner required. Learn how they did it in the old days. $25 per person for five week course. Contact 0438 895 380. When: Wednesdays, 7.30pm-8.30pm (arrive 7.15pm on first night for registration) Where: The Bendigo Club, 22 Park Street, Bendigo
Get ready for an evening of entertainment with the Groove Tram. Running fortnightly, the event will feature live music, local beers and fine wine, all on a rolling tram. There are limited tickets available per session and can be purchased here. The ride lasts about 1.5 hours. This is an 18+ event. Cost is $20 per person. Drinks and nibbles at bar prices. Where: Pickup and drop off from the tram stop at Alexandra Fountain, Charing Cross, Bendigo When: Saturdays, 5.30pm and 8pm.
Pizza Sundays at St. Anne's offers a selection of house made pizzas with live music and award winning wines. Offering a great day out for the family, all pizzas are $25 each. The winery is fully licensed, with award winning wines available all at bar prices. Call 03 5435 3601 for pizza bookings. The cellar door is also open for free tastings 7 days a week from 9am until 5pm, no bookings required. Where: St. Anne's Winery, 3 Belvoir Park Road, Ravenswood. When: Every Sunday, 9am to 5pm.
The First Nations gallery Djaa Djuwima has opened of its third exhibition, Strength in stories: This is what we do, which celebrates the art of First Nations men, brotherboys and youth. Strength in Stories: This is what we do includes woodwork and wood burning, painting, body adornment and digital art. The exhibition showcases creative works from traditional to contemporary art. Djaa Djuwima is a dedicated and permanent First Nations Gallery on Dja Dja Wurrung Country. Where: Djaa Djuwima, 51-67 Pall Mall, Bendigo Victoria 3550, Australia. When: Friday, September 29 2023 to Monday, January 22 2024.
Shared Reading is an immersive adventure, a space where people from all walks of life gather in small groups to listen to a story or a poem. We read slowly to allow space for our responses to emerge and to share, discovering the narratives within all of us, finding and speaking our own truth. For bookings, please click here. For enquiries, please email Juliane Roemhild at J.Roemhild@latrobe.edu.au. When: Every Monday from 10am until 11.30am - starting August 28 Where: La Trobe University Bendigo campus library
The Bendigo Showgrounds Market is held nearly every Sunday and is one of the biggest weekly markets in country Victoria. This family-friend market will include a huge range of new and used goods, food, coffee and fresh produce. For further information, phone 5444 4646 or email market@bendigoshowgrounds.com.au Where: Bendigo Prince of Wales Showgrounds, Holmes Road, Bendigo. When: Every Sunday, 8.30am to 2pm.
Castlemaine farmers market has kicked it up a notch from your average market, displaying some of the finest produce from across the region. You'll find local cheeses, meats, fruits and much more at this family friendly event. Where: Alongside Castlemaine Market Building, Mostyn Street, Castlemaine. When: The first Sunday of each month, 9am to 1pm (except January).
Pick up some goods made with love this week at Kangaroo Flat's Handmade Market. The market is held monthly to showcase the creative people in and around Central Victoria, with a motto of 'if you bake it, if you grow it, you can sell it', this market is filled with handcrafted, handmade and homegrown goods. Prepare yourself for a day full of treats. For further information, visit thehandmademarketbendigo.com Where: Rotary Park, Kangaroo Flat, opposite APCO service station. When: The first Saturday of every month, 9am to 2pm.
