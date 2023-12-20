Bendigo Advertiser
Drinker who caused chaos at Shamrock in court over Piano Bar fracas

JD
By Jenny Denton
Updated December 21 2023 - 10:14am, first published 4:00am
Bendigo Law Courts. Picture by Brendan McCarthy
A man, who together with his brother caused a violent fracas at the Shamrock Hotel 13 months ago, appeared in court on December 19 on charges relating to more anti-social events.

JD

Jenny Denton

Journalist

Local News

