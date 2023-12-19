Guy Pearce movie shoot did not disrupt inmates at Malmsbury justice centre

Film-makers have wrapped shooting for a Guy Pearce movie that includes parts of the Malmsbury Youth Detention Centre.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
They spent five weeks filming throughout Victoria, including Malmsbury's detention centre, for the crime-thriller Inside.
The shoot is understood not to have impacted secure operations or affected the way young people could move around the facility.
The movie could become one of the final acts for Malmsbury's troubled detention centre, which is expected to shut in early 2024.
The centre has been blighted by staff shortages following break-outs and a string of violent incidents linked to young people in custody over recent years.
Malmsbury's facility is being made obsolete by a new centre at Cherry Creek, and reductions of young people in custody, among other factors.
It was one of multiple locations for the film, which included shoots in Melbourne suburbs Brunswick and Brooklyn.
Inside follows character Mel Blight (played by Vincent Miller), who is taken under the wing of Mark Shepard (Cosmo Jarvis) and Warren Murfett (Guy Pearce) after his transfer from juvenile to adult prison.
Victoria's government supported the project through VicScreen's Victorian Screen Incentive and Regional Location Assistance Fund.
Writer-director Charles Williams grew up in regional Victoria and said he could not imagine making the film anywhere else.
"It's a part of Australia we don't often see on screen and I'm very grateful to have had the support to shoot here - both from VicScreen and the incredible local cast, crew, and wider community," he said.
The film injected $4 million into Victoria's economy, with 85 jobs for the state's screen industry including crews, local cast, casuals and extras, the government said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.