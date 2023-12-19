Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse

Guy Pearce movie shoot did not disrupt inmates at Malmsbury justice centre

Tom O'Callaghan
By Tom O'Callaghan
December 20 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Parts of new Guy Pearce movie Inside were filmed at the Malmsbury Youth Detention Centre. Picture Shutterstock
Parts of new Guy Pearce movie Inside were filmed at the Malmsbury Youth Detention Centre. Picture Shutterstock

Film-makers have wrapped shooting for a Guy Pearce movie that includes parts of the Malmsbury Youth Detention Centre.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom O'Callaghan

Tom O'Callaghan

Journalist

I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.