Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse extra

Pioneers coach reflects on program record draft night

NS
By Nathan Spicer
Updated December 19 2023 - 12:04pm, first published 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lila Keck has her Carlton jumper presented by former Bendigo Pioneers Kerryn Peterson. Picture by Getty Images
Lila Keck has her Carlton jumper presented by former Bendigo Pioneers Kerryn Peterson. Picture by Getty Images

The 2023 AFLW Draft will be remembered for a long time at the Bendigo Pioneers, with a club record three players selected.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NS

Nathan Spicer

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.