Pioneers coach reflects on program record draft night

The 2023 AFLW Draft will be remembered for a long time at the Bendigo Pioneers, with a club record three players selected.
Bryde O'Rourke will continue her family legacy at Geelong, going to the club with pick 23 under the father-daughter rule after dad Ray played two games for the club in 1969, while agile winger Keely Fullerton had a nervous wait until Gold Coast's pick 36.
Earlier, Pioneers captain Lila Keck was selected by Carlton at pick seven and was presented her jumper by former Pioneer and new Blues teammate Kerryn Peterson.
Pioneers coach Whitney Kennedy was at Marvel Stadium with Keck and described the evening for her star small forward as a fairy-tale.
"I was sitting on another table with staff about 20 metres away, but she came up straight afterwards and said thank you, which was a pretty special moment," Kennedy said.
"Everything Carlton did for Lila on Monday night in terms of the announcement, presentation and staff decking her family out with apparel was unbelievable.
"And for Kerryn (Peterson) to present her jumper was the icing on the cake."
It was the first time Kennedy had attended the AFLW Draft, and the night left her speechless.
Kennedy said the atmosphere of the evening was something she wished she could bottle up and let everyone experience.
"It was a pretty emotional night, and when you watch the boys draft, there a lot of hair ruffling and back-slapping, but I reckon there's a bit more emotion at the girl's one," she said.
"I can't explain the atmosphere, and I wish I could take everyone down on the bus to experience it because it's hard to articulate how it feels to be there.
"The biggest thing I want to do at some point is put my feet up, reflect and soak it all in because I don't want to take this feeling for granted."
Having three players selected was a massive win for the program, which has prided itself on focusing on improving players' individual skills rather than the win-loss column.
Unfortunately, defender Stephanie Demeo was unable to find a home, but Kennedy was still mightily pleased with the record haul.
"We'd have loved the quaddie, but we are more than happy to settle for the trifecta," Kennedy said.
"We've had more girls drafted than games won this year (two), so I think it's reinforcement that what we're doing is working, and if we persevere with developing our depth, we'll continue to get success at the draft, but also make us more competitive on field.
"It's not only the staff and players that can take confidence in how we're driving our program based on Monday night but also the families and wider community.
"It sets the program's future up really well and gives us something to build on because now we've got a taste of it, I already want more."
