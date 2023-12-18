O'Rourke, Fullerton join AFLW clubs in big night for Pioneers

The Bendigo Pioneers had a club record three players selected in the 2023 AFLW Draft.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
After Lila Keck was selected at pick seven by Carlton, Bryde O'Rourke and Keely Fullerton found AFLW homes in the second round of the draft.
Bryde O'Rourke will follow in her father's footsteps and join the Geelong Football Club.
The Cats swooped on O'Rourke with selection 23 in the AFLW Draft.
Melbourne put in a bid for O'Rourke's services with pick 23, but the Cats matched the bid.
Bryde's father, Ray, played two games for Geelong in 1969, which gave Geelong the green light to lodge a father-daughter nomination.
An athletic utility, O'Rourke launched into AFLW Draft calculations on the back of a standout season for the Bendigo Pioneers.
She represented Victoria Country in the national championships and earned selection for the Under-23 All-Stars side to play against the AFL Academy.
"Bryde is an exciting and athletic player, who has had an exceptional year with the Pioneers and Vic Country," Geelong Cats general manager of football Brett Johnson told the club's website.
"She will fit in well in our group, she has strong offensive attributes and is damaging with ball in hand.
"We are excited to be able to welcome Bryde to the club and look forward to her integrating in our squad in 2024 and beyond."
A speedy winger, Fullerton was picked up by the Gold Coast Suns with selection 36.
Fullerton's consistent form with the Pioneers saw her picked to play for Victoria Country at the national titles.
The Eaglehawk junior turned heads with a fifth-place finish in the agility test at the AFLW Draft combine.
Her time of 8.532 seconds was just 0.212 of a second behind winner Mylee Leitch of East Fremantle.
"Keely's a terrific addition to our squad and we're thrilled to have her as a Gold Coast SUNS player," GC SUNS head of women's football Fiona Sessarago told the club's website.
"What's impressed us most is her mix of both speed and endurance, but also the ability to impact games both with and without the ball.
"Her versatility provides plenty of options we're looking forward to seeing her development continue here at the SUNS."
1. Western Bulldogs - Kristie-Lee Weston-Turner (Western Jets)
2. West Coast - Jessica Rentsch (Greater Western Victoria Rebels)
3. Greater Western Sydney - Kaitlyn Srhoj (Peel Thunder)
4. Western Bulldogs - Brooke Barwick (Glenorchy)
5. Melbourne - Alyssia Pisano (Eastern Ranges)
6. Western Bulldogs - Elaine Grigg (Central Districts
7. Carlton - Lila Keck (Bendigo Pioneers)
8. Collingwood - Georgia Clark (Glenorchy)
9. Collingwood - Lucille Cronin (Oakleigh Chargers)
10. St Kilda - Kiera Whiley (Hillside)
11. Western Bulldogs - Cleo Buttifant (Turvey Park FNC)
12. Melbourne - Ryleigh Wotherspoon (Sherwood Districts AFC)
13. Richmond - Isabel Bacon (Sandringham Dragons)
14. West Coast - Kayley Kavanagh (Calder Cannons)
15. Brisbane - Evie Long (Sandgate AFC), matching Sydney's bid
16. Sydney - Sarah Grunden (Calder Cannons)
17. Hawthorn - Mikayla Williamson (Dandenong Stingrays)
18. Geelong - Chantal Mason (Geelong Falcons)
19. Port Adelaide - Piper Window (Glenelg)
20. Essendon - Emily Gough (Sandringham)
21. Brisbane - Sophie Peters (Brisbane Lions Academy)
22. Adelaide - Brooke Boileau (South Adelaide)
23. Geelong - Bryde O'Rourke (Bendigo Pioneers)
24. Melbourne - Jacinta Hose (Eastern Ranges)
25. Port Adelaide - Alissa Brook (South Adelaide)
26. North Melbourne - Ella Slocombe (Claremont)
27. Brisbane - Indiana Williams (Brisbane Lions Academy), matching Adelaide's bid
28. Adelaide - Tamara Henry (Western Jets)
29. Melbourne - Jemma Rigoni (Oakleigh Chargers), matching North Melbourne's bid
30. North Melbourne - Georgia Stubs (Eastern Ranges)
31. Carlton - Meg Robertson (Dandenong Stingrays)
32. Collingwood - Amber Schutte (Gippsland Power)
33. Sydney - Lara Hausegger (Oakleigh Chargers)
34. Adelaide - Lily Tarlinton (Bond University)
35. Brisbane - Rania Crozier (Brisbane Lions Academy)
36. Gold Coast - Keely Fullerton (Bendigo Pioneers)
37. Brisbane - Jacinta Baldwick (Brisbane Lions Academy)
38. Essendon - Chloe Adams (Geelong Falcons)
39. West Coast - Georgie Cleaver (East Fremantle)
40. Greater Western Sydney - Indigo Linde (Eastern Ranges)
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.