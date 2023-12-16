Long Gully kinder kids take a sneak peek at special box to opened in 2024

Kindergarten children in Long Gully were given a sneak peek at a special box to be opened next year.
All children starting Three-Year-Old Kindergarten in 2024, including children enrolled in Early Start Kindergarten and Access to Early Learning programs, will receive a free Kinder Kit.
The kit is an activity box made from recycled materials and folds into an easel.
It includes a chalkboard and can also be laid out flat as a space for play.
The Kit includes Tinta crayons, chalk, Ultimatum felt puppets, Tiger Tribe shape shakers and Seed Collection alfalfa seeds.
There is also a Hardie Grant jigsaw puzzle map of Australia featuring First Nations placenames and state flora and fauna emblems, Cherub Baby balancing gems, and Flip Make Play family playing cards.
Children will also receive two books by Australian authors from the following list: Birds In The Bush by Aunty Fay Stewart-Muir and Jeannette Rowe, which can be read in Boon wurrung and English; I Just Ate My Friend by Heidi McKinnon; Heads and Tails by John Canty; and Where is Galah? by Sally Morgan.
Member for Bendigo West Maree Edwards visited Havilah Road Preschool Centre on December 14 to show off the kits to some eager youngsters.
Ms Edwrads said the kits were designed to encourage continued learning at home and help parents support their children.
She said the kit's activities aimed to develop language and social skills, and express emotions and creativity.
The state government is handing out tens of thousands of the free kits to help families save money.
Additional tips and ideas, plus online resources, including how-to videos and Auslan readings of the Kit's books, are available via a handy QR code.
Minister for Children Lizzie Blandthorn said parents, carers and families were a huge part of a child's learning journey.
"Kinder Kits are full of fun and educational books and activities to help children and their families explore and learn together at home," she said.
