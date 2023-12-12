Proposed kindergarten would see massive works on site of historic observatory

Massive reconstruction and conservation works will be carried out near the East Bendigo observatory and adjoining La Rocca residence if plans to construct a new kindergarten on the same block are approved by the City of Greater Bendigo council.
The kindergarten would feature seven playrooms, three outdoor play areas and cater for up to 144 children on the plans outlines a sizeable 8182 square-metre site.
Developers estimate the kindergarten would create 21 jobs.
Plans for the facility show it would be on the same block - 55 Condon Street, Kennington - as the historic East Bendigo observatory and La Rocca house which were once both used by architect and astronomer John Beebe.
The observatory was built in 1900 by Mr Beebe and is considered to be one of the few remaining observatories from the 19th and 20th centuries in Victoria.
Both the observatory and La Rocca house are within the Greater Bendigo heritage overlay and, given its use within the kindergarten plans, would need to undergo significant works to bring them up to a liveable standard.
A heritage impact statement submitted alongside the plans for the facility point out that the bulk of the kindergarten would be a "generous" distance from the two heritage overlay buildings.
The impact statement also notes that the building "will not interfere with or intrude into the spatial and visual connection between La Rocca and the Observatory".
The observatory ceased operation about 100 years ago and the Beebe family vacated La Rocca around 1919.
Developers say any works to the buildings would be handled in "an extremely sensitive way".
Plans for the kindergarten show that the 21 parking spaces will be under a large deck.
The facility will be able to manage children from newborns to five years old and will include offices and associated faculty quarters.
There will need to be some significant reduction of the native vegetation to the block to make way for the buildings, play areas and carpark with the planned removal of about 56 of the existing 76 trees on the site.
