In-form Wilson confident and comfortable in Bendigo Spirit system

Ally Wilson's standout start to the Women's National Basketball League season comes down to the three C's - confidence, comfort and coffee.
The Bendigo Spirit guard has been her side's most consistent player through the opening six games of the season and, fittingly, she was rewarded with WNBL Team of the Week selection for her 16 points, four rebounds, four assists and two steals in last weekend's overtime win over Adelaide.
Wilson, who is in her third season with the Spirit, said the system put in place by coach Kennedy Kereama suited her game.
"Another year under Kennedy, with a familiar group of girls coming back from last year, I feel comfortable in this group,'' Wilson said.
"Kennedy has given me the confidence to play my natural game and I feel as though I'm playing with confidence right now.
"I know I need to be at my best, or at least close to, if I'm going to help the team be successful."
After four-straight losses to start the season, the Spirit have won their past two games to stay in touch with the top four.
Wilson said the narrow defeats to start the season had been a painful learning curve for the Spirit.
"The Melbourne game we definitely should have won and even the Sydney game in Mildura we probably should have won that, too.
"Those close losses really hurt and when they start to stack up it dampens the mood. Getting these consecutive wins has really helped lift the mood."
Wilson's brilliant form comes on the back of a big 12 months for the athletic guard.
Earlier this year she was part of the Australian 3x3 women's team which won bronze at the World Cup.
That performance earned the Australian team a berth in the qualifying tournament for next year's Paris Olympics.
"They're very different and I almost see them as different sports,'' Wilson said of the 3x3 game compared to traditional basketball.
"There are some things that I've brought back from my 3x3 experience to the 5x5 game. There are no fouls called in 3x3, so being able to play better through physicality has helped me.
"3x3 is such a high-paced game, offence to defence, so you need to be able to react quickly."
While Wilson's mindset is firmly focused on the Spirit's campaign to make the WNBL play-offs, a potential Olympic berth next year is an exciting prospect for the 29-year-old.
"Representing your country on the biggest level is what you dream about as a little girl,'' Wilson said.
"When I was a little girl 3x3 didn't exist, so it's funny how basketball can take you down all these different avenues.
"It would mean the world to me and my family and everyone that sacrificed to get me to where I am in my professional career. It would be the pinnacle and an honour to represent Australia at the Olympics."
Bendigo has become somewhat of a second home for Wilson. She feels comfortable in Bendigo which helps her play her best basketball.
The fact Bendigo has some great coffee spots is a major selling point for Wilson.
"I'm a country girl at heart from regional South Australia, so I feel as though Bendigo has that similar feel,'' she said.
"I've been here three years now and I've built some great relationships with people I see around town regularly.
"Some people describe me as somewhat of a coffee snob, so I'm very picky about where I get my coffee.
"Hustle Coffee is my absolute go-to and I go there everyday. The people there come to our games now because we've created such a good relationship.
"It's things like that in the Bendigo community that makes it even more special."
