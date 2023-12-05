Bendigo Advertiser
Outdoor dining remains in Hepburn, one month on from Daylesford pub crash

Gabrielle Hodson
Gabrielle Hodson
Updated December 5 2023 - 11:54am, first published 11:46am
Flowers and toys left at the corner of Albert and Vincent streets Daylesford, three days after an accident that killed five people including two children. Picture by Kate Healy
Flowers and toys left at the corner of Albert and Vincent streets Daylesford, three days after an accident that killed five people including two children. Picture by Kate Healy

Hepburn Council says a report will be prepared for consideration "on options to further improve safety" near the deadly corner of Vincent and Albert streets Daylesford.

