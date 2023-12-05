Outdoor dining remains in Hepburn, one month on from Daylesford pub crash

Hepburn Council says a report will be prepared for consideration "on options to further improve safety" near the deadly corner of Vincent and Albert streets Daylesford.
Five Wyndham tourists died - and another five were seriously injured - after a BMW careered through a public park which acted as a beer garden on November 5.
One month on, outdoor dining remains in place across the shire - including outside the Royal Daylesford Hotel - where the council said picnic tables had been relocated closer to the building.
Hepburn said in a statement that it would be "guided by the various investigations that are underway".
Staff have collected tributes left at the accident site - around a statue of children riding a horse - in line with the families' wishes.
"We are carefully considering a number of options for a more permanent way to pay tribute to the victims as well as those who so bravely provided assistance," mayor Brian Hood said.
"We know there have been many suggestions from the community and this is something we are continuing to work on.
"It's important that any memorial or lasting tribute is respectful and culturally appropriate, and we will work to get it right."
Cr Hood spent much of November 6 at the site, speaking to media and locals as they left flowers and toys at the colourful makeshift memorial.
He acknowledged that a month on, many people were still feeling the impact of the catastrophe.
"The community has gathered around one another and shown incredible support over the last month," Cr Hood said.
"I again thank the community for their outpouring of love and support of one another during this very difficult time."
The mayor said recovery would take a while..
"It's vital to give yourself space and time to heal," he said.
"Free counselling continues to be available for those who could benefit from talking to a skilled professional.
"I strongly urge anyone who may be struggling to make use of this service.".
Central Highlands Rural Health is continuing to offer free counselling, which is available by calling 5321 6551.
The site was described by police at the time as something akin to a train wreck - with multiple sheets placed on the town's main roundabout after the 6.05pm accident.
Witnesses said around 100 civilians worked to save lives, divert traffic and call for help until various emergency services arrived.
CHRH Community Health and Wellbeing Operation Manager Shane Richardson said support would be provided until it was no longer needed.
"If there are people in the community that feel like they need to talk with someone, please get in touch with us," he said.
"We're here to ensure impacted people have access to vital mental health and wellbeing services when they need it."
