Shivali Chatley invites the whole of Bendigo to come celebrate Diwali

Shivali Chatley would normally celebrate the most important Indian festival of the year at home, but not any more.
The Junortoun resident and post office owner wants to take the event to the public with her first-ever Bendigo Diwali Celebration.
"I've been in Australia for 23 years now and I normally celebrate inside my house with my younger brother," Shivali said.
"But this year I had an idea to celebrate it with the Australian community.
"I run a post office that connects with more than 2000 houses and I see all these people every day.
"So I want to celebrate the festival with everybody."
Diwali is a Hindu festival that has evolved over the centuries to be celebrated by other religious communities throughout India.
People across the country deck streets and homes with multi-coloured lights to symbolise the victory of light over darkness.
The Bendigo Diwali Celebration is shaping up as a celebration of India and Indian Australians, with Bollywood dances, Punjabi folk singers, DJs, children's activities and food stalls.
The Bendigo Diwali Celebration will take place from 11am to 4pm on Saturday, December 2 at the Strathdale Community Centre.
For tickets or more information, click here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.