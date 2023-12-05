Bendigo Advertiser
Tuesday, 5 December 2023
Strangulation laws change as MP rallies support for family violence victims

Lucy Williams
By Jenny Denton, and Lucy Williams
Updated December 5 2023 - 2:00pm, first published 11:00am
Gaelle Broad (left) joins MPs in parliament to stand against gender-based violence - a pair of shoes represents each woman lost to family violence this year. Picture supplied
A central Victorian politician has welcomed the creation of two standalone offences for non-fatal strangulation, despite criticising the delay.

