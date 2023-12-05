Strangulation laws change as MP rallies support for family violence victims

A central Victorian politician has welcomed the creation of two standalone offences for non-fatal strangulation, despite criticising the delay.
Nationals MP Gaelle Broad made reference in state parliament to a recent alleged family violence incident in Bendigo as she spoke in support of the new law.
Ms Broad said Victoria was the last state to bring this legislation into effect, even though evidence suggested it would save lives.
"This has been a very long time coming," Ms Broad said.
"It was recommended in a coroner's report of 2018.
"On July 1, 2019, the Labor Government confirmed it would introduce legislation to implement this recommendation."
On November 30, 2023, the legislation passed to create the two new offences.
An offence of intentional non-fatal strangulation will not require proof of injury and will carry a maximum five-year prison term.
A second more serious offence of non-fatal strangulation where a perpetrator intentionally causes injury, will be created with a maximum penalty of 10 years.
Ms Broad said these changes had been made while Bendigo was "still reeling" from a recent alleged family violence incident.
"On October 29, Analyn 'Logee' Osias was allegedly fatally assaulted in her own home while her two young daughters were present," Ms Broad told Parliament.
Ms Osias died in hospital and her former partner, James Pualic, has since been charged with murder.
"Every week in Australia around one woman is killed in a family or gendered violence incident - this is simply unacceptable," Ms Broad said.
Ms Broad said "we must do what we can to move towards better outcomes for the women and children still trapped in a web of family violence today".
"We owe it to all of them, and we owe it to Logee and her daughters," Ms Broad said.
Ms Broad said she was told by the Bendigo-based Centre for Non Violence there was "unequivocal evidence" that non-fatal strangulation was a red flag for those most at risk of future abuse, harm or homicide.
CNV reported that if a victim-survivor experienced strangulation from an abusive partner, they were at least six to seven times more likely than other victim-survivors to experience death or serious harm in the weeks that follow.
For help contact:
