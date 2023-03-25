Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse

ROO-JOICE - Kangaroo Flat wins first BDCA premiership for 18 years over Strathdale

Luke West
By Luke West
Updated March 26 2023 - 12:08pm, first published March 25 2023 - 7:24pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kangaroo Flat's premiership team after beating Strathdale-Maristians in Saturday's BDCA grand final. Pictures by Noni Hyett

KANGAROO Flat is the Bendigo District Cricket Association premier for the first time in 18 years after toppling powerhouse Strathdale-Maristians in Saturday's grand final.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Luke West

Luke West

Sports reporter

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.