ROO-JOICE - Kangaroo Flat wins first BDCA premiership for 18 years over Strathdale

KANGAROO Flat is the Bendigo District Cricket Association premier for the first time in 18 years after toppling powerhouse Strathdale-Maristians in Saturday's grand final.
The Roos defeated the Suns by five wickets at the Queen Elizabeth Oval on a pristine day for cricket to capture the club's first flag since 2005.
Fittingly, it was the club's lion-hearted stalwart Adam Burns who hit the winning runs for the Roos.
Chasing Strathdale-Maristians' 8-203 the Roos answered with 5-204, winning with 26 balls to spare.
Kangaroo Flat's victory halted the Suns' bid for a fourth flag in a row.
Before last week Kangaroo Flat hadn't beaten the Suns for five years, but has now done so twice in seven days having also defeated Strathdale in the previous weekend's qualifying final.
The Taylor-Walsh Medal for the best player in the grand final was awarded to Kangaroo Flat opening batsman Chris Barber.
The left-hander played with his customary attacking flair in making 86 off 95 balls.
Kangaroo Flat skipper Jake Klemm also paced the run-chase superbly with 60 off 75 balls, with he and Barber putting on 118 for the second wicket.
Strathdale-Maristians' opener Daniel Clohesy rode his luck in surviving four dropped catches on his way to making 70 after the Suns had been sent in.
At Queen Elizabeth Oval
Strathdale Maristians 1st Innings
C TAYLOR lbw b J Klemm 41
D CLOHESY b Beith 70
G WALDRON run out 7
J NEYLON b Beith 15
J BARRI b A Burns 37
J VLAEMINCK run out 1
S JOHNSTON c Rutherford b Beith 17
B DEARAUGO run out 2
M WILKINSON not out 1
L JACOBS not out 3
Sundries 9
Eight wickets for 203
Fall: 80, 93, 140, 141, 142, 180, 195, 200.
Bowling: B Hamblin 9-1-42-0, A Burns 9-1-39-1, D Klemm 5-1-20-0, J Klemm 9-0-34-1, C Barber 5-0-22-0, K Beith 7-0-34-3, L Wight 1-0-11-0.
Batting Time: Overs: 45.
Kangaroo Flat 1st Innings
D BARBER c Clohesy b Pysing 14
C BARBER c Clohesy b Pysing 86
J KLEMM lbw b Taylor 60
J RUTHERFORD c Neylon b Johnston 1
D KLEMM not out 19
R O'KEEFE c DeAraugo b Pysing 4
A BURNS not out 7
Sundries 13
Five wickets for 204
Fall: 29, 147, 148, 178, 184.
Bowling: S Johnston 8.4-0-46-1, J Pysing 9-0-41-3, J Barri 8-0-33-0, B DeAraugo 6-0-26-0, C Taylor 7-0-36-1, J Vlaeminck 2-0-15-0.
Batting Time: Overs: 40.4.
Kangaroo Flat won on first innings.
Umpires: Peter Williams, Stephen Rainey.
