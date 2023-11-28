Bendigo Advertiser
Tuesday, 28 November 2023
Hughes wins second Junior Sports Star of the Year award

NS
By Nathan Spicer
November 28 2023 - 5:30pm
Sophie Hughes (left), Amelia Mitrovic, Craig McRae, Maddie Douglas and Henry Allan. Picture by Enzo Tomasiello
Sophie Hughes (left), Amelia Mitrovic, Craig McRae, Maddie Douglas and Henry Allan. Picture by Enzo Tomasiello

Four of Bendigo's brightest sporting talents came together last Thursday to be recognised for their tremendous past 12 months in their respective fields.

