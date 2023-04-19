Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Canoe Club juniors take on nation's best in Geelong

April 20 2023 - 9:00am
Bendigo's Sophie Hughes has again excelled on the big stage at the National and Oceania Canoe Marathon Championships. Picture by Darren Howe
BENDIGO paddlers emerged with plenty of gold and accolades from this month's National and Oceania Marathon and Stand Up Paddle Board (SUP) Flatwater Championships in Geelong.

