BENDIGO paddlers emerged with plenty of gold and accolades from this month's National and Oceania Marathon and Stand Up Paddle Board (SUP) Flatwater Championships in Geelong.
Held at the Geelong Canoe Club on the Barwon River from April 7 to 11, a team of senior and junior paddlers from the Bendigo Canoe Club competed against rivals from all Australian states in ICF and general classes.
More than 300 athletes took part, with national titles up for grabs in individual and team boats, across long course, short course and technical events.
Events were contested on courses over 4km, 9km, 13km, 18km and 21km.
While the cold and windy weather made conditions difficult, it did not deter the Bendigo team members from notching up some impressive results.
Sophie Hughes led the charge by claiming three gold medals and winning the Coulthart Trophy as the top under-16 female canoe marathon paddler.
Claudia Hamilton won a pair of gold medals, while Carol Hanna, Matilda Lovett, Elyshia Isaac, Toby Sexton and Seb Carter each won one gold.
A hectic weekend on the water started with the short course K1 over 4km on Friday, with Hughes competing in the under-16 division.
In the afternoon, Maya Muphy and Hughes competed in the K4 short course over 4km.
Saturday's events consisted of K1 general class over 9km, with Hamilton, Issac, Matilda Lovett, Hanna, Carter and Murphy competing.
In the afternoon, the ICF K1 events rolled on with Toby Sexton and Hughes competing in the under-16s.
Bendigo teams came to the fore in Sunday's doubles events, which included the general class 9km in the morning and ICF 3km in the afternoon.
In overall terms, host state Victoria was by far the most successful across all events on the weekend, winning the Frank Whitebrook Trophy that is awarded to the state or territory which amasses the most points over every race during the event.
Triple gold medallist Hughes praised the camaraderie among the Bendigo team.
"The whole Bendigo team was extremely supportive and continued to encourage each other on throughout the weekend," she said.
"The event was an amazing experience for the team, being able to watch past Bendigo paddlers compete in the open events, and for juniors to develop new goals.
"Thanks to the Bendigo Canoe Club, the Bendigo Academy of Sport and the coaches."
