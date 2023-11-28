Bendigo Advertisersport
Tuesday, 28 November 2023
Home/Sport/Australian Rules Multimedia

HDFNL fixture: Five games to look forward to in the opening month

NS
By Nathan Spicer
November 28 2023 - 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Heathcote's Codi Price gets his handball away during the 2023 grand final. Picture by Darren Howe
Heathcote's Codi Price gets his handball away during the 2023 grand final. Picture by Darren Howe

With the announcement of the HDFNL 2024 fixture on Monday, the Bendigo Advertiser has taken an early look at the five football games to look forward to in the opening month of the season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NS

Nathan Spicer

Sports Journalist

More from sports
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.