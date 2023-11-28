'Be prepared': health warning to avoid crying over Spilt Milk

Festival pill testing has become a headline act in the nation's capital at the weekend, but it will be a different safety vibe when Spilt Milk moves to Ballarat.
The sold-out event at Victoria Park on December 2 comes amid ongoing lobbying from dozens of frontline health organisations, including Ballarat Community Health, for the state government to introduce drug checking and an enhanced public alert system through the use of mobile and fixed pill testing.
Spilt Milk in Canberra marked the return of on-site pill testing, reintroduced for the first time since that city's 2019 Groovin the Moo.
The latest move coincides with the recent decriminalisation of small quantities of illicit drugs in the ACT.
A renewed push to introduce pill testing in Victoria has been made in response to several Coroners Court of Victoria investigations and recommendations from fatal overdoses of novel psychoactive substances.
Ballarat Community Health chief executive officer Sean Duffy has told The Courier pill testing was controversial but, as a community health organisation, it was important to look at harm minimisation strategies - especially to save lives.
"It's a difficult concept for people to get their head around but it's ... about saving lives and empowering people to make the right choices. Some of those choices might well be to not take the drug they have been given once they have been tested," Mr Duffy told The Courier in late October.
"We want young people, people of all ages to be informed so if they do engage in this sort of illicit drug taking, they are aware of what they are taking."
As well as helping individuals make informed decisions, testing centres can issue rapid and widespread warnings about dangerous drugs circulating.
Make a plan is the key message ahead of Spilt Milk from Ballarat Community Health's healthy communities team.
The BCH team is urging people to consider all the basics: keep hydrated by drinking water; reapplying sunscreen; wearing protective clothing, hats and sunglasses; and, checking weather alerts, especially for Thunderstorm asthma risks, which could trigger an asthma flare-up.
They say the best way to "party safe" also includes:
Other top festival tips from safeguard champions Red Frogs includes good footwear (gumboots were popular for the soggy Canberra event); extra money for festival food (which can be expensive) to keep up energy; ear plugs; and, not only knowing where the toilets are but also a mini hand sanitiser or wet wipes (you cannot always rely on event soap).
Ballarat is expected to reach a top of 19 degrees with a low of 10 degrees for Spilt Milk day.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.