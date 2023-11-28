Bendigo Advertiser
Tuesday, 28 November 2023
Home/News/Browse
Events

'Be prepared': health warning to avoid crying over Spilt Milk

Melanie Whelan
By Melanie Whelan
Updated November 28 2023 - 12:15pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ricky Shortis, Tyler Munro, Narelle Abbey. Picture by Adam Trafford 2022
Ricky Shortis, Tyler Munro, Narelle Abbey. Picture by Adam Trafford 2022

Festival pill testing has become a headline act in the nation's capital at the weekend, but it will be a different safety vibe when Spilt Milk moves to Ballarat.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melanie Whelan

Melanie Whelan

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.