Where to buy a living Christmas tree in Bendigo this festive season

Thirty years ago, Lee Macdonald bought a living Christmas tree.
It's still growing in his backyard.
The owner of Macdonald Nursery is encouraging people to do the same and consider buying a real tree or plant and keeping it for years to come.
"What better way to celebrate Christmas than have the same tree year in, year out; it grows as the family grows," he said.
He said trees which came in pots could grow as big as two metres tall and one metre wide.
This year, he has increased his range of trees and was also offering native plant alternatives to meet the demand.
"There's a few different varieties of the true Christmas tree and then I've got a few other extras," he said.
The Y Service Club of Bendigo announced this month its 69-year tradition of selling living Christmas trees would come to an end, however there are still other options.
Trees were available to purchase at Eaglehawk Floral Boutique, where staff were expecting to see sales increase as Christmas approaches.
The selection was available for pre-purchase only and would arrive in store on Friday, December 1 at 10am.
To place an order for Eaglehawk Floral Boutique, call 0493 602 112.
A staff member at Rodilesa Nursery at Junortoun said this year the nursery could only stock 300 trees, down from their usual 1000, and they had already sold out in early November.
Last year's floods and above average rainfall resulted in a shortage of living Christmas trees across the state.
"We didn't get the biggest number, which made it difficult to keep up the supply," Mr Macdonald said.
"This year most things have grown quite well... we've got a decent selection."
Macdonald Nursery trees and plants would be available in store, via walk-ins.
