Blog: Bendigo braces for a wet, possibly stormy week

Hello and welcome to the Bendigo Advertiser's blog for subscribers on this beautiful late November-day.
In news this morning, a 47-lot housing development in Huntly could bring more homes, if the City of Greater Bendigo approves an application.
Meanwhile, reporter Jenny Denton has broken down Jacinta Allan's first Bendigo press conference since becoming premier, and the Spirit have won their first game of the season in front of a home crowd at Red Energy Arena.
And with that, here's Monday's blog (stick with us, it may take a moment to load).
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.