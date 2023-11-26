47 new homes planned for Huntly with multi-stage approach as area booms

Plans for a 47-strong residential development block in Huntly of low density housing with some removal of native vegetation has been put forward for consideration by council
The three-staged project would look to build the homes on sizable blocks averaging above 2000 square-metres, with one existing home on a 6000-sqaure metre parcel of land along the development land at Lavenia Road.
The planning documents with the City of Greater Bendigo detail how the multi-stages of the project will need to clear some natural vegetation, build a drainage and sewage system and the homes.
In stage one of the build 13 lots are planned, in the second stage there would 20 lots and in the third stage there are 14 homes.
The planning application for the project was submitted to the council late last month and has not been assessed by the planning committee.
The application is the latest is a slew of developments in the Huntly area including the latest application regarding a different 40 house block for the area.
As a whole Huntly's population is on the rise, with the number of people living in the area sitting at around 3585 according to the 2021 ABS census.
This has been a jump of more than 1000 people from the 2379 people living there at the time of the 2016 census and 1429 people living there in 2011. Huntly has been growth area for a number of years, since 100 homes for key workers were earmarked for the area in 2012.
The name of the applicant, YouLand management have mentioned in the application that the land was not affected by the bushfire management overlay but was within the designated bushfire prone area.
A bushfire report was also submitted to council as a part of the application.
Also in the planning applications were a stormwater management plan, landscape masterplan, traffic impact assessment report and an ecological assessment report.
The Huntly township is roughly 2kms from the proposed development and Huntly recreation reserve is also equally close.
As it is early in the application process there is no timeline on when the build would potentially begin.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.