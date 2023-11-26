Bendigo Advertiser
Monday, 27 November 2023
Home/News/Browse
Property

47 new homes planned for Huntly with multi-stage approach as area booms

BL
By Ben Loughran
Updated November 27 2023 - 5:18pm, first published 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The housing development in Huntly. Picture supplied.
The housing development in Huntly. Picture supplied.

Plans for a 47-strong residential development block in Huntly of low density housing with some removal of native vegetation has been put forward for consideration by council

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BL

Ben Loughran

journalist

WA boy in Bendigo, happy to be in Central Victoria.

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.