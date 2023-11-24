Bendigo Advertisersport
Friday, 24 November 2023
New Geelong grandstand to be named in honour of Joel Selwood

By Adam Bourke
November 24 2023 - 11:38am
The redeveloped northern stand at GMHBA Stadium will be named the Joel Selwood Stand.
Joel Selwood's status as an all-time great of the Geelong Football Club has been further enhanced with the announcement he'll have a grandstand named in his honour.

Adam Bourke

