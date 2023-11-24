New Geelong grandstand to be named in honour of Joel Selwood

Joel Selwood's status as an all-time great of the Geelong Football Club has been further enhanced with the announcement he'll have a grandstand named in his honour.
The Victorian Government and Kardinia Park Stadium Trust announced that the redeveloped northern stand at GMHBA Stadium would be named the Joel Selwood Stand.
Bendigo-raised Selwood was informed earlier this year by Geelong chief executive Steve Hocking that he would receive the honour.
"I was blown away, to be honest, when it got mentioned to me that it was going to land that way,'' Selwood told geelongcats.com.au
"A huge honour. To be honest, I rocked up at this footy club as a pretty raw 18-year-old just wanting to love the game for what it is.
"Now to be recognised like this is amazing."
Selwood retired at the end of the 2022 season after playing a club record 355 games for the Cats.
He won four premierships, one as captain, and holds the record for most games as captain in the AFL at 239.
Six times he earned All-Australian selection, including three times as captain, while he won the Geelong best and fairest award three times.
"I don't know what the stand will mean to others, but I hope if anything, it's one that people can come and enjoy the footy, know that the guys and girls are putting up their best performances and drive to get better every single time,'' Selwood said.
"But the love of the game more than anything else."
The completion of the Joel Selwood Stand will see the capacity of the stadium increased to 40,000.
"We congratulate Joel on the honour of having the new grandstand bear his name. Joel has made a significant contribution to the Club and the wider Geelong community since he walked through the doors at Kardinia Park in late 2006 and this is a fitting recognition," Hocking said.
The Cats first home game in 2024 is against St Kilda on March 16.
