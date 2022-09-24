Does this sound like something that a movie producer could work with or is it too far-fetched?
A country kid gets told his knees are shot and that it's unlikely he'll have a long career in the sport he loves.
Six clubs take notice of the said medical advice and refuse to draft the young man.
As it turns out, the club that the young fella supported all his life hastily snaps him up in the draft.
The young man helps the club to a drought-breaking premiership in his first season, wins two more in quick succession, but then goes through a decade of close shaves and near misses.
During that time he receives unwarranted criticism from jealous supporters of other clubs for the way he plays.
Despite some adversity, the player carves out an outstanding individual career, plays more games for his club than anyone else and becomes arguably the greatest captain the sport has seen.
The only thing missing is captaining his side to a premiership.
Then in the latter stages of his career, the player produces his best game of the season in the grand final, kicks a freakish goal and fills in the final piece of his career puzzle in the most emphatic fashion possible to become the most successful player in his club's history.
While the on-field performances throughout are first-class, he also sets the standard off the field as an ambassador for the sport, his club and, basically, just being a good human.
Too much gravy on the story?
A Hollywood producer might think so, but we've been lucky enough to watch Joel Selwood the movie play out in front of us over the past 15 years.
The movie might have more scenes to be added next year, but if Saturday's grand final win over Sydney was the last time we see Selwood in a Geelong jumper, it was a mighty final act from the boy from Bendigo.
The three-and-a-bit hours from when the Cats walked on to the MCG until Selwood and his team-mates sang the club song in the rooms encapsulated the 34-year-old's career - caring, competitive, fearless, inspirational and selfless.
It started with Selwood carrying Levi Ablett, the son of his Geelong premiership team-mate Gary Ableet Jnr, through the banner.
It was Selwood's idea to include Levi. The three-year-old was diagnosed with a rare degenerative disease in 2020 and his life expectancy is short.
For the finals series, Selwood has started matches on the inter-change bench. The grand final was no different.
Less humble greats of the game would find being asked to start on the bench offensive. Not Selwood - whatever is best for the team.
Starting on the pine didn't stop him from having a huge impact on the game.
By quarter-time he'd touched the ball more than any other player on the ground.
His 12 possessions helped set the tone for a breathtaking first quarter by the Cats and the Swans never recovered.
The highlight of his game came in the final quarter when he collected the ball on the 50m line, ran to 45m out and somehow kicked a goal with a right-foot banana kick.
It brought the Cats' crowd to its feet and every Geelong player swamped their captain.
Selwood's mum, Maree, and his wife, Brit, were in tears.
His father, Bryce, and brothers Troy, Adam and Scott sported smiles as wide as the Shane Warne Stand and punched the air in delight.
With two minutes remaining in the game, Selwood marked the ball on the southern wing.
The Cats' fans started cheering "Selwood, Selwood".
He calmly kicked the ball to a team-mate in what was his final disposal of the grand final.
As the final siren sounded, Selwood looked to the sky in disbelief.
After narrow defeats in multiple semi and qualifying finals and the 2020 grand final, the Cats had broken through for their first flag since 2011.
Number four for Selwood and, significantly, his first as captain of his beloved Cats.
He shared an embrace and tears with his great friend and team-mate Tommy Hawkins.
In typical Selwood style, in post-match interviews he tried to deflect the attention from himself.
When it was time to receive his fourth premiership medal, Selwood once again showed why he's so highly regarded.
In a moment that was Selwood's crowning glory, he had someone else at the forefront of his mind.
He walked up to the dias carrying a pair of his Asics football boots and handed them to the Auskicker of the Year Archie Stockdale, who presented Selwood with his medal.
Selfless to a fault.
"It's coming home to where it belongs," Selwood roared to the Geelong crowd prior to lifting the premiership cup with coach Chris Scott.
A "team" photo with the Auskickers who presented the premiership medals followed.
Potentially, Selwood's final act on the MCG was one he'll cherish forever.
After the obligatory lap of honour, family spilled on to the MCG to mix with the Geelong players.
More tears and plenty of hugs for those who have supported him on his footy journey.
A rousing rendition of "We Are Geelong" by the players and family members in front of the fans at the city end goals was a nice touch.
Fittingly, Selwood and Hawkins raised the premiership cup and led the Cats off the ground together.
No matter what decision Selwood makes about his future in the coming weeks, he's done himself, his family, Bendigo, Geelong Football Club and the wider Geelong community proud.
Well played Joel, well played.
