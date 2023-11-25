Lerp caterpillars a suspect for state of eucalypts at Strathfieldsaye

Further to the letter complaining about our eucalyptus trees dying along Guys Hill Road and out to Eppalock and beyond, they are not dying, but have been attacked by the lerp caterpillars.
It was so bad here years ago that you could hear their droppings falling to the ground on a still night. It seems that they come in cycles but this year it is more widespread.
The caterpillars give a nasty sting if you have the misfortune to touch one.
Each November Australia's Asbestos Education Committee focuses on saving the lives of everyday Australians who might risk disturbing asbestos when renovating older homes.
With the annual death toll from asbestos-related diseases exceeding 4000 and predicted to rise, it's vital that every Australian homeowner understands where asbestos might be lurking in their home and what to do to manage it safely.
What most don't know is that asbestos could be anywhere in any home built before 1990 including brick, fibro, weatherboard, clad homes, apartments or sheds because it was used in the manufacture of more than 3000 building and decorator products, not just fibro sheeting.
Asbestos could be lurking under floor coverings including carpets, linoleum and vinyl tiles, behind wall and floor tiles, in cement floors, internal and external walls, ceilings and ceiling space (insulation), eaves, roofs, around hot water pipes, fences, home extensions, garages, outdoor toilets, backyard and farm structures, chook sheds and even dog kennels.
The fear is that with the popularity of renovating continuing to soar, if property owners aren't aware of potentially deadly asbestos lurks within one-in-every-three homes, and if asbestos is disturbed during renovation, demolition or maintenance, homeowners could be risking their lives and the lives of their loved ones.
Australians need to respect the ever-present danger of asbestos by visiting www.asbestosawareness.com.au to learn what to look for and what to do to ensure asbestos is managed safely in line with government regulations.
I've been a professional renovator all my adult life and as someone who lost their grandfather to an asbestos-related disease I know personally what it's like to lose a loved one to asbestos when it can be so easily prevented.
The first rule is, if you think a product may contain asbestos, treat it as if it is asbestos and take all the necessary precautions starting with having the property inspected by an occupational hygienist or a licenced asbestos assessor.
Remember, a regular building inspection does not test for asbestos. And if asbestos is confirmed, property owners should only use licenced asbestos removalists to ensure they protect themselves and their families because it's not worth the risk.
To support the important work of the Asbestos Education Committee, you can make a tax-deductible donation via www.asbestosawareness.com.au/support.
Free Palestine Central Vic (FPCV), a recently formed Castlemaine-based collective, held their second rally in Jaara Park (Victory Park) on Sunday, November 12 with more than 300 in attendance.
FPCV have announced they will continue to hold weekly rallies until there is a ceasefire in Gaza, like other groups are doing all around Australia.
FPCV have called on the Australian Government to "publicly condemn Israel's gross violations of international law".
This is urgent. We call for an immediate ceasefire, unimpeded and ongoing humanitarian aid to the region, and the release of all hostages (Israeli and Palestinian).
To date, more than 11,000 Palestinians have been killed since Israel launched its full scale attack on Gaza. Among them are thousands of children, 200 healthcare workers, 40 journalists, and more than 100 United Nations staff.
Infrastructure has also been heavily impacted in the siege, with the bombing of mosques, schools, universities, and the destruction of more than 40 per cent of the housing in Gaza.
Free Palestine Central Victoria is a grassroots, voluntary group made up of locals from diverse backgrounds, ethnicities, and faiths, who say they are united in deep concern for the people of Gaza, and inspired by global action to stand in solidarity with Palestine in their calls for peace and freedom.
FPCV adamantly state that they are against all forms of violence, and have a zero tolerance policy for racism including anti-semitism and Islamophobia.
They invite everyone in the Central Victoria region to join their weekly rallies at noon on Sundays in Victory Park.
