Saturday, 25 November 2023
Letters

Lerp caterpillars a suspect for state of eucalypts at Strathfieldsaye

November 25 2023 - 11:00am
Renovation warnings with a focus on asbestos in November. File picture.
Further to the letter complaining about our eucalyptus trees dying along Guys Hill Road and out to Eppalock and beyond, they are not dying, but have been attacked by the lerp caterpillars.

Local News

