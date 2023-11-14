Plea for investigation into apparent death of region's eucalypt trees

Have other readers noticed what appears to be widespread dieback and deaths of eucalypts around Bendigo?
I first noticed what appeared to be deaths of many trees along Guys Hill Road, but have now realised that it seems to be widespread in both juvenile and mature trees in the forested areas around Strathfieldsaye, down to Eppalock and south along the Coliban River Valley to Redesdale and beyond.
Is this something that the environmental scientists at DEECA or Parks Victoria are investigating or can enlighten us to the possible causes?
And perhaps most importantly - is it likely to continue, causing issues with deforestation, possible impact on salinity and tinder-dry fire-prone fuel loads as we head into the forecast hot, dry summer?
Thank you to the Bendigo Advertiser for the opportunity to recognise the staff and students at Epsom Primary School for their commitment and obvious joy in staging their recent musical production titled: Unprecedented.
As retired music teachers who have staged similar shows over our 40 years of teaching, we fully appreciate the necessary efforts that everyone involved must make, to see the fruits of your endeavours happening on the stage, in what becomes a forever memory for the huge number of children lucky enough to be involved.
The show is a very well written and helps us to recall so many of the lived experiences of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The dialogue based on the family suffering lockdown issues such as home schooling and the songs that recall the issues of the time including; Who Took All The Dunny Paper? Press Conference Rap and 2020 Vision, were very well sung by the various classes and full of energy.
Clever staging as the hilarious wandering grannies discussed the various issues as life as we knew it became so difficult, enabled the various set changes to take place behind the curtain.
As grandparents of two Epsom Primary School students, we are thrilled that the school community is providing an exciting array of experiences in not only the 3R's but also in the arts, sustainability education, sports, and programs like the Energy Breakthrough.
Congratulations to all involved.
The Treasurer threatens to expand the existing vacant residential land tax to include all regional Victoria and additionally to cover all Victorian residential land underdeveloped for five years or more.
In Parliament, I spoke on the practical effects this can have on an individual and I asked the Treasurer for reconsideration or, failing that, justification of his policy.
A constituent told me that he owns a principal place of residence in regional Victoria and was bequeathed by his parents a tiny old cement sheet house less than one kilometre from his principal place of residence.
He has also owned three acres of vacant land zoned rural residential for more than five years. He now faces a situation where both the tiny cement sheet house and the empty land are newly liable for tax.
The house is so small and in such poor repair that the building can only be used for storage. What is he to do: pay the tax for an uninhabitable building or pay thousands for storage and far more to redevelop the property?
Since he bought the vacant land, it has been my constituent's intention to build his own house.
Unfortunately, funding and serious health issues have meant the house remains uncompleted. What is he to do here: pay the tax or sell up the land and ditch his dream?
The government might say he can just pay the tax, but why should he? He is not a rich man or a land banker.
He owns his own property and bought a plot of land on which he intended to build another before selling the first. They might say he can sell up, but again, why should he?
These have been the plans of a lifetime, and yet with one stroke of the Treasurer's pen my constituent becomes liable for two new taxes he cannot afford.
This is not targeting the wealthy or land-banking property barons, it is hitting a man with one house, an uninhabitable house used for storage and a plot bought to develop his dream home. He will now owe a new tax on two-thirds of his property.
The Treasurer must come clean as to whether in both cases outlined the extended property and vacant land tax will be chargeable. In the absence of a reconsidered policy, the Treasurer must offer a justification of why the burden has fallen so heavily on a man in his situation.
It is simply unfair.
