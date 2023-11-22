Bendigo Advertiser
Thursday, 23 November 2023
Home/News/Browse extra

Melbourne Bowling Club coach Bryce Young suits up for Square

NS
By Nathan Spicer
November 22 2023 - 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melbourne Bowls Club coach Bryce Young will pull on the Golden Square colours this Saturday as a promotional player. Picture by Golden Square Bowls & Croquet Club Facebook page
Melbourne Bowls Club coach Bryce Young will pull on the Golden Square colours this Saturday as a promotional player. Picture by Golden Square Bowls & Croquet Club Facebook page

Golden Square will receive a huge boost for its clash with Eaglehawk this Saturday in Bendigo Premier League bowls.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NS

Nathan Spicer

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.