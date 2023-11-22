Melbourne Bowling Club coach Bryce Young suits up for Square

Golden Square will receive a huge boost for its clash with Eaglehawk this Saturday in Bendigo Premier League bowls.
Melbourne Bowling Club head coach Bryce Young will join Square for the day as a promotional player.
A star of the Melbourne Premier League, Young has won three flags with the Demons - who are the oldest bowls club in Australia - and one at Altona.
Square skipper Tom Lester tasted the ultimate success with Young in one of those flags, and it is this relationship with his premiership teammate that helped Square snare the massive coup.
"I reached out to him, and he said he'd love to pull on the colours to help us try and get a win," Lester said.
"His presence on the rink will lift everyone's spirits, and his experience will be key to getting that victory.
"It's going to be a great day for Bendigo Bowls as it helps promote the club and region."
Young has coached the Demons for the past five years while also playing an impressive amount of state bowls for Victoria.
Luckily for Square, Young is available due to the Demons contest this round being played on Friday night against Deer Park.
Young told the Bendigo Advertiser he was coming to win.
"Tom (Lester) asked me if I was available for a game this year, and fortunately, I have a few Friday night matches, including this weekend, so I can travel up Saturday morning," he said.
"Hopefully, we can bounce back from last week's bad loss.
"I'll try and bring some noise, which is what Tom likes, but also give some guidance to the team."
Square will be looking to return to the winners list after their 92-53 loss against South Bendigo last week.
Lester's side sits 3-2 on the edge of the top four.
Young replaces the unavailable Jack Nevins in the side, taking up the role of skipper on Travis Berry's rink, who'll drop back to third himself.
"He'll give us a chat before the match around what he expects when he coaches Melbourne on a gameday, so it's going to be a great learning experience for everyone," Lester said.
Young elaborated on what he would talk to the team about.
"I'll speak to them beforehand about playing the percentages rather than looking for the high and mighty shots," Young said.
"Also just about controlling the game and focusing on what we can do rather than the opposition."
