Diggers show class in 39-shot romp over Square in Premier League

A GAME that on paper promised to be an entertaining encounter turned into a fizzer on Saturday as South Bendigo convincingly outplayed Golden Square in Bendigo Premier League bowls.
In what was a clash of second (Golden Square) vs third (South Bendigo) the Diggers showed their class with an all-rinks-up 92-53 win at home.
"We hadn't been overly consistent over the course of a full match all year, so that was something we focused on going into today," South Bendigo coach Brad Holland said.
"We probably put three quarters of a match together today, so that was a pleasing improvement.
"We dropped away a bit through the middle of the game, but in the end, we're very happy with the result."
The Diggers moved into second with the 39-shot victory and improved to 4-1.
New South Bendigo skipper Garri Conforti came up against his former side and his rink recorded a 24-12 victory over Andrew Brown in a bounceback result having lost its previous two games.
All four South Bendigo rinks scored at least 20 shots, while Golden Square slipped from second to fourth with the heavy defeat.
"We've been working on a few things at training and we're now really looking forward to a big game next week (v Bendigo) to test ourselves," Holland said
"Hopefully, we can put together a complete game next week."
* Kangaroo Flat had the better of Eaglehawk, winning by 23 shots at home.
The Flat improved to 3-2, while the Hawks' season is very much now on the backfoot at 1-4 as they struggle to cover the loss of the experienced Dean Carter and Phil Godkin.
Three of the rinks cancelled themselves out in terms of the overall result, but it was the Kangaroo Flat rink of Brad Marron defeating Tony Ellis 31-8 that gave the home side the decisive edge.
Marron's rink never looked back after bolting to a 13-0 lead early.
"With three new skippers this season (Marron, Mal McLean and Greg Podesta) we needed a bit of time to gel," said Kangaroo Flat's Paul Moller, who is playing third to Marron.
"Those new skippers need to get used to how their rink bowls and vice-versa in terms of what the skippers call.
"But it's starting to get there and it was a good bounceback from last week, which was a bit embarrassing for us (29-shot loss to Bendigo)."
* Reigning premier Bendigo is still undefeated and Inglewood remains winless after their tussle.
The Royals won by 18 shots, 84-66, which included the rink of Ian Ross, which beat Ian Chamberlain 23-15, keeping its unbeaten start intact.
* The round will be completed this Friday night when Bendigo East travels to play Moama.
Bendigo 84 def Inglewood 66.
Ian Ross 23 def Ian Chamberlain 15, Luke Hoskin 22 def Rob Day 16, Brayden Byrne 23 def Lindsay Kelly 17, Tim Arnold 16 lt Geoff Wilson 18.
Kangaroo Flat 85 def Eaglehawk 62.
Brad Marron 31 def Tony Ellis 8, Mal McLean 19 tied Simon Carter 19, Barry Anset 20 def Lachlan Bowland 14, Greg Podesta 15 lt Kym Schumacher 21.
South Bendigo 92 def Golden Square 53.
Daryl Rowley 20 def Travis Berry 7, Garri Conforti 24 def Andrew Brown 12, Liam Crapper 23 def Dale Jackson 16, Brad Holland 25 def Tom Lester 18.
LADDER - Bendigo (82, +122), South Bendigo (65, +35), Kangaroo Flat (52, +55), Golden Square (47, -12), Moama (37, +4), Bendigo East (26, -23), Eaglehawk (23, -47), Inglewood (10, -134).
Bendigo East 105 def North Bendigo 64, Kangaroo Flat 95 def Eaglehawk 73, Strathfieldsaye 86 def White Hills 66, Marong 79 def Castlemaine 67.
Harcourt 72 def Bendigo East 70, Kangaroo Flat 85 def Strathfieldsaye 56, South Bendigo 80 def Golden Square 69, Bendigo 89 def Marong 80.
Serpentine 90 def Heathcote 55, Kangaroo Flat 82 def Eaglehawk 74, South Bendigo 88 def Golden Square 63, Bendigo 81 def Castlemaine 78.
Bendigo 96 def Calivil 69, Harcourt 97 def Bendigo East 70, White Hills 99 def Marong 72, Woodbury 81 def Dingee 74.
Kangaroo Flat 94 def North Bendigo 74, Campbells Creek 85 def Strathfieldsaye 58, South Bendigo 78 def White Hills 74, Woodbury 86 def Bridgewater 70.
Kangaroo Flat 74 def Heathcote 44, Eaglehawk 56 def Bendigo East 51, Golden Square 72 def Castlemaine 55, Inglewood 65 def Marong 49.
Golden Square 51 def Bendigo East 26, Kangaroo Flat def South Bendigo (forfeit), Strathfieldsaye Maroon 47 def Harcourt Gold 25, Harcourt Blue 45 def Strathfieldsaye Blue 34, Campbells Creek 40 def Bridgewater 31.
