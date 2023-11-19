Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse extra
Review

Diggers show class in 39-shot romp over Square in Premier League

Luke West
By Luke West
Updated November 19 2023 - 3:50pm, first published 2:25pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
South Bendigo skipper Liam Crapper in action during Saturday's win over Golden Square. Pictures by Luke West
South Bendigo skipper Liam Crapper in action during Saturday's win over Golden Square. Pictures by Luke West

A GAME that on paper promised to be an entertaining encounter turned into a fizzer on Saturday as South Bendigo convincingly outplayed Golden Square in Bendigo Premier League bowls.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Luke West

Luke West

Sports reporter

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.