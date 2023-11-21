Hawks put through their paces as pre-season begins at Canterbury Park

Eaglehawk hit the track for its first pre-season session in the lead-up to the 2024 campaign on Monday night.
In steamy conditions, coach Travis Matheson put the Hawks through their paces at Canterbury Park.
Bendigo Advertiser photographer Brendan McCarthy was in attendance, capturing the Hawks senior, reserve and under-18 players grinding away.
The Hawks will aim to better their first semi-final exit to Strathfieldsaye in 2024 and should be in the mix with the Storm and reigning premiers Golden Square expected to come back to the pack.
They will have to do it without 2023 Michelsen Medallist Noah Wheeler, though, who has left for Banyule along with great mate and livewire forward Lewin Davis.
Ruckman Connor Dalgleish has also departed, but his absence has already been filled, with the Hawks having acquired the services of 2018 premiership player Jonty Neaves and Harcourt's Brayden Frost.
It will be a big summer for the likes of youngsters Samuel O'Shannessy and Charlie Hillier, with tall forward and midfield positions potentially more readily available in the Hawks best 22 next season.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.