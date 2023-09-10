Strathfieldsaye remains in the hunt for the Bendigo Advertiser Cup after it put an end to Eaglehawk's season in Sunday's BFNL first semi-final at the QEO.
The Storm defeated the Hawks 13.14 (92) to 8.9 (57) to set up a preliminary final clash with Sandhurst next Saturday.
The winner of the Storm-Sandhurst game will play Golden Square in the grand final after the Bulldogs defeated the Dragons by 14 points in the second semi-final.
Strathfieldsaye's win was built around a brilliant six-goal burst in 13 minutes in the second quarter.
Eaglehawk had the better of the opening quarter and when Kal Geary hit up Cam McGlashan for the opening goal of the second term, the Borough had opened up a 13-point advantage.
The Storm hadn't kicked a goal for a quarter of football and it was hard to see where their next goal was going to come from.
A turnover from Clayton Holmes coming out of defence opened the door for the Storm and it was Jake Moorhead who broke the Storm's drought.
It proved to be the start of a match-defining burst.
Another Eagehawk turnover on the wing was pounced on by Riley Wilson, who found James Schischka running into an open goal.
Two minutes later, Storm midfielder Cal McCarty, who was the best player on the ground, showed his class to find Schischka for his second major.
The Storm continued to surge and wingman Cooper Jones launched a 50m bomb from deep in the pool room's pocket to extend his side's lead.
One minute later Matt Harvey made the most of a luck bounce to slam home his second goal of the game.
Despite losing number one ruckman Tim Hosking after a heavy knock, the Storm maintained their momentum.
A brilliant tackle across half-back from impressive youngster Malik Gordon paved the way for the Storm to work the ball along the wing and Harvey bobbed up for his third goal when kicked truly on the run from 50m.
Between the seven-minute mark and the 20-minute mark the Storm turned a 13-point deficit into a 23-point lead.
The half-time break couldn't come quick enough for the Hawks.
They needed spark in the third term and it came from small forward Charlie Hillier.
He kicked two goals in the first six minutes of the term to ignite the Borough.
The ball was parked in Eaglehawk's forward half of the ground for much of the third term, but they probably didn't get enough bang for their buck on the scoreboard.
Goals from Darcy Richards and Lewin Davis cut the Storm lead to seven points at the 27-minute mark.
In the dying seconds of the third quarter the Storm produced one of the most crucial plays of the day.
The Storm moved the ball to half-forward where Schischka was out of position.
The former Bendigo Pioneers captain showed great footy IQ to punch the ball clear of the pack straight to team-mate Lachie Gill, who was running by in space.
Gill passed the ball back inside to Harvey, who marked on his own 30m out.
Harvey's goal gave the Storm a 13-point buffer at the last break.
The first goal of the final quarter was always going to be vital and it was McCarty who stepped up for the Storm.
The Essendon VFL-listed midfielder won the opening centre clearance and pounded the ball deep into attack where Baxter Slater roved the pack and calmly kicked a goal.
When Riley Wilson found space in the pool room pocket, danced around two opponents and kicked his first goal, the Storm were out by four goals and the contest was done.
Bode Stevens provided the highlight of the day midway through the final quarter when he climbed high to take a spectacular mark in the forward pocket.
