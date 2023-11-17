Harley Reid's rise to the top of his AFL Draft class

Bendigo Pioneers coach Danny O'Bree has played and coached in hundreds of football games over the past 30 years.
Few matches spring to his mind quicker than the first game he watched then 16-year-old Harley Reid play for the Bendigo Pioneers.
That was the day O'Bree knew the Pioneers had a young player that was special.
A player that had the ability to create history for the club.
"After Harley played his first game for the Pioneers I rang my boss [AFL Victoria Talent Pathways manager Lee Fraser], who I never ring, and I told him that Harley was a star and something special,'' O'Bree said.
"He told me it was a big call and I knew it was, but I had to tell someone. I don't know what came over me because I'd never rang my boss after a game before that and I haven't since.
"He did things that 16-year-olds didn't do in what was an elite under-19 competition. He kicked two or three goals in the last quarter that day and a couple of them were from outside 50.
"We were just in awe of what we were seeing."
Three years on, Reid is the most sought after young footballer in Australia.
Should the West Coast Eagles take Reid with the number one selection in Monday night's AFL National Draft, Harley will become the first Pioneer to be selected with the first pick in the draft.
It's something that's not lost on Reid. He's well aware of the Pioneers' 30-year history of producing AFL greats, including the likes of Dustin Martin and Joel Selwood.
"If it does happen it would be a huge honour,'' Reid said of the possibility of being the first Pioneer to be selected number one.
"You look at the people that have come out of our program - some of them have been my idols.
"To have my name alongside their names would be pretty humbling."
The confident, laid back teenager from Tongala has had unparalleled attention on him in 2023.
The focus on a potential number one selection in the AFL draft has never been greater, but Reid wasn't overwhelmed by the spotlight.
He embraced it. Signing autographs and taking photos with fans became a regular part of Reid's life.
Even during a recent holiday to Darwin he was stopped by locals for photo opportunities.
Through it all he's kept his feet on the ground.
"The people around me have been huge for me in that aspect,'' Reid said.
"They've helped keep things normal and not everything is about footy for them.
"It's humbling to be in the position I'm in and I'm grateful for the support network I have that's helped me get through this year."
Reid said he wouldn't be in the position he's in without the support of the Bendigo Pioneers program.
"The Pioneers have been huge for me,'' he said.
"The program has evolved heaps in the three years I've been there, but it's the relationships you develop that mean the most.
"The staff have been fantastic and they make it so enjoyable. Danny O'Bree and Matty Dunham are coaches that have been there with me the whole time and I'm super grateful for what they've done for me."
The late David Meade is always at the forefront of Reid's thoughts when it comes to his time with the Pioneers.
Meade, who was the Pioneers' talent operations lead, passed away after a battle with cancer last year.
It hit Reid hard.
"I can't put into words what Meadey meant to me,'' Reid said.
"He did so much for me behind the scenes that not many people would recognise and I'll never forget that."
Reid has all the attributes you'd want in a good footballer - strong, athletic, great hands and a beautiful kick.
O'Bree said the area that separated Reid from the rest of the pack was his competitive nature.
"There was a night in the middle of winter one year where it was really cold and raining,'' O'Bree said.
"For a drill we had (future AFL draftees) Harvey Gallagher, Noah Long and Jason Gillbee on one team and Harley on the other team.
"It was done by design to challenge Harley. In the first go, Harvey beat Harley for the footy and the banter aimed from that group towards Harley was on a level that I hadn't seen before.
"The next 20 seconds was something I'll never forget.
"The second time around there was a loose ball, Harvey dived on it and he had those other three players hanging off him.
"They were gunning for him and saying 'c'mon, you're meant to be this gun player and we beat you'.
"Single-handedly Harley beat all of them. He tore them apart. We couldn't believe what he did and it showed what a competitive beast he is.
"He could go to a level that others just couldn't get to. That's what sets him apart from the rest and why he's the number one pick."
Reid played with six different teams in 2023, including VFL games with Carlton and Essendon and the national championships with Victoria Country.
Concussion and a minor knee injury also curtailed his time with the Pioneers.
"I wouldn't have changed the path I had because I enjoyed playing with those different teams, but it was a huge challenge,'' Reid said of his 2023 season..
"I didn't seem to play longer than two weeks in a row with the same team which made it hard to find my feet with different game plans at each team.
"I got exposed to different things which I enjoyed that side of it, but it would have been nice to play a few more games with the Pioneers."
At all levels he played in a variety of roles - midfield, forward and in defence.
Reid liked the variety, but he knows the role he wants to play in the AFL.
"That 70 per cent midfield, 30 per cent forward role is where I'd like to end up, but to be honest it doesn't worry me where I play,'' he said.
"I don't care which club I play for. Just to get the chance to play in front of big crowds is something I'm looking forward to.
"I can't wait to get it all started."
