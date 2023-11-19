United Tools factory fire declared safe, dense smoke still visible

UPDATED, 9:03AM November 20: The initial grassfire along Hattam street has been been brought under control.
There is no immediate danger to the community or its residents
Hattam street is still closed and traffic is being diverted from the affected areas as emergency crews continue to work in the area.
Thick black smoke may still impacting the area as people who live nearby are advised to close all exterior doors, windows and vents and turn off heating and cooling systems.
The CFA say this is the last message to be sent out about this fire unless the situation changes.
UPDATED, 9PM: The Stay Informed alert continues to be in place, with another update expected before 9am on November 20, or if the situation changes.
People have been advised that as of 8.40pm on November 19 there was no current threat but that they should keep up to date with what is happening about the blaze.
UPDATED, 7.30PM: The Watch and Act warning has been downgraded to a Stay Informed warning as of 7.30pm on October 19.
The grassfire is now considered safe, but dense black smoke is still in the area from the factory fire.
Emergency services will remain on scene over night.
UPDATE, 7PM: We've had a chat with the CFA about the blaze, which is now under control. Read that here.
UPDATE: 6PM: The factory on fire is United Tools Factory, the CFA has confirmed.
Two hundred firefighters have been called to the blaze at Hattam Street, a CFA spokesperson has confirmed.
Properties in the area have been evacuated and residents have been told to keep windows closed as thick black smokes billows through Bendigo's eastern suburbs.
"At this stage the fire is not under control, but is contained to a perimeter," the spokesperson said.
UPDATE, 5.20PM: More than 30 firefighting appliances are at the fire, which is yet to be brought under control.
People are being told to stay near shelter as firefighters battle flames at the scene.
Thick black smoke continues to rise in a column in the area.
Police and other emergency services have closed off roads throughout the neighbourhood.
It is not yet clear how the blaze began.
EARLIER, 4.20PM: The CFA has issued a watch and act message for Golden Gully, Golden Square and Quarry Hill over a fire burning in the Deborah Triangle area.
The fire authority received initial calls about the fire in and around Hattam Street, Golden Gully just after 4pm.
It has been travelling in a south-easterly direction from Woodward Road towards Belle Vue Road, authorities said.
There are currently more than 20 trucks and other units tackling the fire, which is threatening homes and businesses.
People are advised to avoid the area.
Residents should stay informed and monitor conditions, including increased wind speed, change in wind direction, smoke or poor visibility that indicates the situation is changing.
Staying close to a building, where it is possible to shelter, is the safest option, as conditions can change suddenly.
Check the VicTraffic website (traffic.vicroads.vic.gov.au/) or call 13 11 70 for road closures.
Use multiple sources to stay informed:
