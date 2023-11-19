Australia's farming women walk off the land and converge on Bendigo

More than 80 women from around Australia will leave their farms and gather in Bendigo for a weekend of socialising and updating themselves on industry issues.
It will be the first time the Australian Women in Agriculture (AWiA) National Conference will be held in Bendigo.
Event manager Melinda Mann said it was a busy time of year for women on the farm and the conference was a chance to get together and relax and unwind.
"it's about connecting women to learn from each other," Ms Mann said.
"We have some technical speakers lined up to help them grow together, which is the theme of this year's conference."
That theme, titled 'Seed to Success - Growing Together' is hoping to be an inspiring and energising showcase of women's contributions to the agricultural landscape.
Among the highlights will be 'Agriculture in Her Shoes' where 2023 AgriFutures Australia Rural Women's Award winner Nikki Davey will talk about the challenges, and perspectives of exceptional women in agriculture.
The Gala Dinner will feature Natalie Collard, CEO Farmers for Climate Action.
Suzie Shearer, founder of Coolabah Turf, will explain how she and her husband established their business at the onset of a drought.
Kat Bidstrup, CEO of Think Digital, will provide insights into training, education, biosecurity, and on-farm productivity and how technology can transform the future of farming.
Attendees will learn how to manage their carbon footprint to have a positive impact on their farms, the environment, and their bottom lines.
There's also a session for women to take home wellness tips and five minute tools to nourish the nervous system and recharge the cup.
AWiA president Nat Sommerville said it was an uncertain time of year for many in agriculture with unpredictable grain harvests and low sheep prices.
She encouraged all women in agriculture and associated sectors to recharge in Bendigo.
The Gala Dinner will be held at Quality Hotel Lakeside on Friday, November 24 and the conference is on Saturday, November 25 at the same venue.
To register go to www.awiaconference.com.au
