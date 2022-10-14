David Meade: Bendigo's humble sporting legend

A loving husband and proud father, an elite athlete in his own right who became a mentor to some of the region's brightest sporting talents.
David Meade touched the lives of many with his humble, generous and caring nature.
That's why his passing last week at the age of 52 was such a shock to the Bendigo community.
David battled illness for two years, but few people outside of his immediate family knew of his fight.
That's the way David wanted it and that selfless attitude summed up why he was so respected in the Bendigo sporting community.
Whether it was teaching children to swim at Paul Sadler Swimland, mentoring Bendigo Triathlon Club members, coaching the Athlete Development Program at Bendigo South East College and Bendigo junior football teams, or in his most recent talent development role with the Bendigo Pioneers in the NAB League, David never put himself first.
"David loved all sports, but he really loved showing interest in what others were doing with their sport,'' David's wife, Paula, said.
"He especially valued people who gave their best. He always said he'd never coach effort.
"Whatever level the athlete was at, if he felt they were giving their best he'd give them as much time as he could."
For the best part of two decades, Meade was one of Australia's premier triathletes.
He completed in many ironman and triathlon events across the world yet the vast majority of people he's worked with in recent years had no idea he was an elite athlete.
"A lot of people didn't know what he'd achieved and that's how he liked it to be,'' Paula said.
"He never raced to impress anyone else, he raced for himself. It was part of his life that built his character.
"What he gained from racing (ironman and triathlons) gave him that level of knowledge that helped him work in a high performance sport.
"That commitment and consistency was so important, it just doesn't happen, you have to work for it."
Work ethic was one of David's strengths.
Injury aside, he wouldn't let anything stand in the way of his training regime.
"If he had to do a run and the only time he could do it was 2am in the morning, he'd get up and do the run,'' Paula said.
"A lot of the time we'd be sitting down at the end of the day and it would be time to go to bed and he'd get up and say 'I have to go for my run now'.
"He had a no excuses attitude. If he planned to do something, he did it and nothing stopped him. He had a routine and he stuck to it.
"He raced as a professional athlete for years, and most professional athletes go full-time, but we had a business together at that time that was open seven days a week.
"It just showed how disciplined he was with his training that he juggled a young family, a business and racing as a pro athlete in a sport as demanding as ironman."
David's teenage sons Jack and Billy talk proudly of their father's achievements.
The world famous Hawaii Ironman is arguably the most gruelling sporting event in the world - a 3.86km swim, 180km bike ride capped off by a 42.2km run.
"The main race he was most proud of was in Hawaii in 2000 in the Ironman World Championship,'' Jack said
"He was first Australian across the line and 67th overall in a time of nine hours, 29 minutes and 37 seconds.
"He always said how hot the conditions were and how brutal the race was. He said it was the hardest race he ever did."
A race closer to home was another proud moment for David.
"In 2014 the Asia-Pacific Ironman Championships were held in Melbourne and he finished 19th overall and he was the first non-pro over the line,'' Billy said.
"His time was eight hours, 37 minutes and 48 seconds and that was at the age of 43.
"He wasn't one that would look back at old photos (of races), but I know he was pretty proud of that one."
A photo taken a couple of months before David's passing will take pride of place with Billy for the rest of his life.
David presented Billy with his first Bendigo Pioneers jumper before he made his NAB League debut.
"It was special to share that moment with him and it's something I'll never forget,'' Billy said.
"I had a very close relationship with my Dad and he was a great mentor for me along the way."
Danny O'Bree worked alongside David at the Bendigo Pioneers and at Bendigo South East College.
The Pioneers' coach said three words sprung to mind to describe David.
"Just develop others,'' O'Bree said.
"That's what he'd say to me all the time. I loved the fact that he always thought of others.
"Right to the end, that didn't waiver one bit. He loved helping young people get better."
It didn't matter if it was the Pioneers' AFL Draft hopefuls or a group of girls having their first crack at football, David gave everyone equal time and care.
O'Bree, who started working alongside Meade in 2015, said David's dedication to the Pioneers' program was second to none.
"He couldn't get to our last home game or our wildcard final this season because he'd been in and out of hospital and was struggling,'' O'Bree said.
"Leading into the final against Tassie he told me there'd be no way he'd miss that final.
"He got picked up, slept all the way to Melbourne and struggled to get through the day.
"After the game he thanked the players, parents and support staff for their dedication to the program.
"How he mustered the strength to do that when he was in so much pain I'll never know.
"He did this without any of the players or their families knowing that he was sick.
"The determination of the man was amazing and his dedication never waivered even when he was really sick.
"He was an amazing person and he was so passionate about everything he did. He leaves a big hole in our program."
One of the final games of footy David watched was Victoria Country's clash with Victoria Metro at the national under-18 championships.
Pioneers' players Harvey Gallagher, Harley Reid and Noah Long played well for Victoria Country in a narrow loss to their metro rivals.
"One of the final conversations we had was when he rang me after the final Victoria Country game played at the national under-18 championships,'' O'Bree said.
"He couldn't stop talking about how well the Pioneers' players had performed. He was overwhelmed with pride.
"We spoke about how the (Pioneers') program was in a good space, the players were fit and well and they were enjoying their footy - for us that was our aim and it's what we wanted to get out of it.
"We started seeing that towards the end of the season and Meadey was so proud that the players were starting to get the best out of themselves.
"It's a credit to him because, firstly, he put in so much work and, secondly, his care for every player in our boys and girls programs was just outstanding."
As successful as David was as an athlete, mentor and coach, his greatest triumph was fatherhood.
He couldn't have been prouder of his boys - Jack, 19, and Billy, 17.
"Our neighbour, who has lived across the road from us for years, summed up David beautifully,'' Paula said.
"She said to me 'all I can explain about David is that he taught the boys how to love. Simply spending all that time with them doing the things he loved and doing the things they loved showed them how to love'.
"I was so touched by what she said.
"It's true, you can say you're this and that, but it's what you do.
"David was very much an actions speak louder than words type of person."
David's funeral will be held on Tuesday, October 18, at 2pm at the Baptist Church in Junortoun.
