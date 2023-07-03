Developers ask for another 40 lots at Huntly estate

DEVELOPERS want to build extra houses near the newly opened Huntly train station.
They have asked the City of Greater Bendigo's permission to subdivide paddocks at Providence Estate Huntly into 40 lots.
The developers want to add to a neighbourhood that appeals to first homebuyers and families, they have told the council.
Homes are already rising further west in the estate.
The latest plan would be built in two stages, with a mix of lots from 350 metres square to 714 metres square.
Parts of the land earmarked for development are 850 metres away from the train station.
Huntly is one of Bendigo's fastest growing suburbs and there are new housing developments throughout the suburb.
Its population is expected to almost double by 2036 to 11773, demographers at consultancy firm ID say.
