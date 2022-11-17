Bendigo Leisurefest will return to the city for the first time in three years this weekend.
The caravan and camping expo last went ahead in 2019 before the COVID-19 pandemic took hold.
But Caravan Industry Victoria general manager of operations Daniel Sahlberg is excited to be back.
"Driving up here feels like driving home," he said.
"This year will be the 20th edition of the Bendigo Caravan and Camping Leisurefest and it is exciting to be back after being postponed the last few years.
"Looking at the grounds (at Bendigo racecourse) and how sensational they are, it is easy to see how excited people from the whole caravan and camping industry are to be here.
"We are taking up 22,000 square metres of exhibition space with more than 100 exhibitors.
"It is on par with what had before the pandemic but we are bringing a number other products and support to give a great offering to communities around Bendigo."
As part of the Leisurefest's return, Caravan Industry Victoria is donating $5000 to headspace Bendigo.
"A donation is something we do every year as a contribution to the community," Mr Sahlberg said.
"We haven't been here since 2019 and we know how important headspace are and mental health is in particular after challenging times in the last two years.
"We know headspace has done a lot of work and think it appropriate to give them a contribution for the hard work they have done and continue to do."
Mr Sahlberg said he understood headspace intended to use the funds to focus on providing more mental health consultations, the physical health of people and helping people around drug and alcohol support.
Headspace manager Lindsay Rose said receiving the donation was a great moment for the organisation.
"We've been really blown away by the community support both locally and statewide over the past six to 12 months," Mr Rose said.
"It really means a lot to us."
Mr Rose said headspace Bendigo's Youth Reference Group would be consulted on what programs and resources the donation would be spent on.
More than 13,000 people are expected through the gates for Leisurefest which will be held at the Bendigo racecourse from Friday, November 18 to Sunday, November 20.
For tickets, go to leisurefest.com.au
Chris has been with the Bendigo Advertiser for more than 10 years. He has great passion for the performing arts and is very supportive of the Bendigo live music scene. Outside of the news world Chris plays golf and, regardless of the result, loves watching St Kilda play in the AFL. He loves community theatre and has performed on stage with the Bendigo Theatre Company and worked with Baldrick himself, Tony Robinson. Story tips: chris.pedler@austcommunitymedia.com.au
